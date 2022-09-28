Tenaris: Ready. Set. Future.

Following an investment of $150M, Tenaris — a global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes and related services with over 20 years of operations in Canada — is proud to announce the launch of its industrial transformation at its mill in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

By concentrating our Canadian pipe manufacturing in Sault Ste. Marie, and investing in new technology, quality control, and high-tech automation, Tenaris has optimized production, utilization, and can today offer Canadian customers a complete package of high quality pipes to enhance security of supply and product reliability.

Tenaris customers can also continue to benefit from new steel grades, premium connections, and the best in customer service solutions: Through our innovative supply chain process and mill-to-well logistics solutions model, Rig Direct®.

At Tenaris, we know the future isn’t about predicting what comes next. It’s about being what’s next. We are invested in Canada’s future, but we’re not waiting around for the future to happen. We’re creating it today. Together.