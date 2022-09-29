Recover® Waste-to-Energy technology offers industry significant cost and environmental benefits

Calgary, Alberta – Recover Inc. (“Recover”) is hosting an open house at the Lodgepole Oilfield Waste Management Facility on October 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open house event will allow waste generators in west-central Alberta to tour the facility and see the technology and environmental benefits in operation.

Recover’s facility cleans unstabilized oil-based drilling waste, thereby reducing the need for stabilization materials at the waste generator’s drill site. The reduction of biogenic stabilization materials significantly reduces the amount of waste transported and disposed of in a landfill, meaning fewer truck loads and lower disposal costs for the operator. Based on a typical well profile in west-central Alberta, recycling this waste stream with Recover results in improved operational efficiencies, costs savings averaging $10,000 per well, and a reduction of approximately 510 metric tonnes of CO 2 e per well (source: Life Cycle Associates, LLC.).

Recover helps operators by recycling oil-based drilling waste, by reducing disposal costs and by incorporating more environmentally sustainable methods of disposal. Recover would be pleased to provide your drilling and environmental group with a transportation and tipping quote to the facility. For more information, please contact Brian Coston by phone at (403) 607-6434 or by email at bcoston@recover-energy.com.

About Recover Inc.

Recover is a waste-to-energy technology company with a method of cleaning oil-based drilling waste. We provide an industry-leading, customer-focused, waste management solution to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the west-central Alberta area and we have plans to expand our business throughout North America.

For further information please contact:

Stan Ross, President & CEO, Phone: (403) 390-7797, Email: sross@recover-energy.com

Shane Kozak, Vice President Finance & CFO, Phone: (403) 471-7787, Email: skozak@recover-energy.com

Website: www.recover-energy.com