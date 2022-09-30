SeekOps and Repsol Canada receives Alberta Energy Regulatory approval in Alt-FEMP filing

AUSTIN, Texas – SeekOps Inc., a leader in greenhouse gas emissions detection, quantification and reporting solutions, is the technology at the heart of an Alternative Fugitive Emission Management Program (Alt-FEMP), submitted by Repsol, that has now received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Using their best-in-class, part-per-billion sensitive sensors, SeekOps deploys state-of-the-art unmanned aerial systems that leverage autonomous operations for swift, repeatable and consistent greenhouse gas emission surveys, facilitating rapid leak detection, localization and accurate quantification (LDAQ®). SeekOps is the first unmanned aerial system to be part of an approved Alt-FEMP, and builds on their record of demonstrated success in quantifying emissions for oil and gas facilities worldwide.

Independent validation by Highwood Emissions has demonstrated the effectiveness of the combination of SeekOps’ highly sensitive sensor and actionable analytics, alongside comprehensive preventative maintenance to show that the emissions reductions for this program will be as good or better than currently prescribed regulatory requirements.

Iain Cooper: SeekOps CEO said: “Accurate quantification is at the heart of determining how effectively and how quickly emissions can be reduced. It has been pleasing to see how fast some Operators have been moving with regards to the adoption of new technologies to assist with their emission-reduction goals. It is equally pleasing to see the Regulatory authorities also embracing these technologies, with both displaying a deep understanding of their capabilities and limitations. We have demonstrated the power of automated unmanned surveys to be a safe and cost-effective solution in assessing the detailed spatial and temporal evolution of emissions, highlighting the effectiveness of operator decarbonization initiatives on their path to net-zero.”

Thomas Fox, Highwood Emissions Management President, stated: “Advanced measurement solutions will play a critical role in decarbonizing oil and gas production. The SeekOps approval is an exciting milestone in the transition towards better detection and quantification of methane emissions. With the first approval of a drone-based methane solution, we are encouraged by the leadership demonstrated by the Alberta Energy Regulator and SeekOps.”

SeekOps Inc.

SeekOps deploys its industry-leading SeekIR® sensors with enterprise-grade drones to provide field-proven measurement systems for methane Leak Detection and Quantification (LDAQ®), through repeatable, consistent and cost-effective automated workflows. For more information, please visit www.seekops.com.

Highwood Emissions Management

Highwood Emissions Management works with industry, government, and innovators around the world, leveraging data, analytics, knowledge, and experience to optimize emissions management. Their mission is to collaborate, innovate, and educate their way to a world with effective and affordable emissions management solutions. Please visit highwoodemissions.com for more information.

Contacts

Paul Khuri

VP – Business Development

713 962 6146

pkhuri@seekops.com