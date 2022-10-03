CMG launches expanded multi-disciplinary upstream consulting practice to meet market demand

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a global leader in simulation technology for the oil and gas industry, today announces the launch of an expanded consulting offering serving the upstream energy sector.

“Changing demographics and a new energy paradigm have led to significant resource constraints for many oil and gas organizations. As energy companies look to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and lower their environmental footprint, they require a combination of advanced software capabilities and expert insights to understand the impact of existing and new technologies like CO2 capture, hydrogen generation and lithium extraction,” said Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, CMG. “Our consultants bring deep global expertise and capability, providing strategic and technical insights to support client decisions that impact strategy, sustainability, profitability and growth.”

This expanded team provides clients with the software proficiency and technical competency to build and optimize their reservoir development plans for conventional, unconventional, enhanced oil recovery, heavy oil, and energy transition projects like carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), geothermal and hydrogen.

“The unique challenges of today’s reservoirs and resource plays require a multi-disciplinary approach that leverages a team of experts to collectively share knowledge and experience while working collaboratively to achieve client outcomes. This is why we assembled a team of 45 consultants who are experts in petrophysics, geology, hydrogeology, geophysics, geochemistry, geomechanics and modelling,” said Anjani Kumar, Vice President, Customer Success and Consulting, CMG.

The expanded consultancy will continue to utilize intelligence sourced from CMG simulation software and apply those insights and knowledge to optimize development projects for their global client roster.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a global technology and consulting company serving the energy industry in more than 60 countries for more than 40 years. CMG is recognized by energy companies worldwide as a leading developer of physics-based, subsurface modelling software. Sales and technical support services are based in Calgary, Houston, Bogota, London, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

www.cmgl.ca