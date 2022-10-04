New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Oct. 4 Field Operator Roska DBO Wembley
Oct. 3 Area Manager Strike Group Bonnyville
Oct. 3 Software Developer Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 3 Corporate Financial Accountant Torxen Oil & Gas Ltd Calgary
Oct. 3 Sr. Cash Management Analyst Torxen Oil & Gas Ltd Calgary
Oct. 3 Asset Coordinator – Valves Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 3 Instrumentation Technician Journeyman/Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 3 Lead Engineer Brunel British Columbia
Oct. 3 Legal Administrator Brunel Calgary
Oct. 3 Project Engineer Brunel British Columbia
Oct. 3 Master Data Management Specialist Pembina Calgary
Oct. 3 Master Data Management Senior Analyst Pembina Calgary
Sep. 30 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 29 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 29 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 29 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 29 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 29 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 29 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 29 Project Manager, E&I Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 29 Area Manager, E&I Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 29 Payroll Practitioner Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 29 Cost Controller Brunel St. Johns
Sep. 29 Facilities and Document Technician Brunel Calgary
Sep. 29 Enterprise Content Management Supervisor Pembina Calgary
Sep. 28 Environmental Inspector Consultant Summit, An earth Services Company Calgary
Sep. 28 Buyer Roska DBO Calgary
Sep. 28 ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, OPERATIONS & LEGAL Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 28 Vice President, Capital Markets Pembina Calgary
Sep. 27 Senior Geologist TAQA Calgary
Sep. 27 Optimization Projects Engineer Pembina Calgary

