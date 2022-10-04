New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 4
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Wembley
|Oct. 3
|Area Manager
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Oct. 3
|Software Developer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 3
|Corporate Financial Accountant
|Torxen Oil & Gas Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 3
|Sr. Cash Management Analyst
|Torxen Oil & Gas Ltd
|Calgary
|Oct. 3
|Asset Coordinator – Valves
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 3
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman/Apprentice
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 3
|Lead Engineer
|Brunel
|British Columbia
|Oct. 3
|Legal Administrator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Oct. 3
|Project Engineer
|Brunel
|British Columbia
|Oct. 3
|Master Data Management Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 3
|Master Data Management Senior Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 30
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 29
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 29
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 29
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 29
|Project Manager, E&I
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Area Manager, E&I
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Payroll Practitioner
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Cost Controller
|Brunel
|St. Johns
|Sep. 29
|Facilities and Document Technician
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 29
|Enterprise Content Management Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|Environmental Inspector Consultant
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|Buyer
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, OPERATIONS & LEGAL
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|Vice President, Capital Markets
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 27
|Senior Geologist
|TAQA
|Calgary
|Sep. 27
|Optimization Projects Engineer
|Pembina
|Calgary
