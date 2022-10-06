TOP WELL REPORT – Who drilled August’s top producing wells?

We are introducing a new monthly feature here to our BOE Report readers that will highlight some of the top wells drilled in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), based on recent production that we can see in the public domain. Our data is supplied by Petro Ninja.

Fresh off of confidential status, we can now see production volumes for August 2022 across the WCSB. Below is a table of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate), as well as the top 15 natural gas wells. Note that we use Calendar Day production for these top wells, so these are real volumes produced over the month. Not surprisingly, 12 of the top 15 liquids wells and 11 of the top 15 natural gas wells came from the Montney.

On the oil + condensate side:

ARC Resources had 10 of the top 15 liquids wells for the month of August, with daily production averages ranging from 925 B/d – 1,556 B/d. These wells all come from the company’s condensate-rich Montney acreage in Karr/Kakwa that it acquired from Seven Generations. 9 of those came on production in June of this year.

Baytex Energy had one oil well that cracked the top 15 coming from the Peavine area, which encompasses the southern part of its Clearwater Fairway acreage. That well produced at an average liquids production rate of 859 B/d making it the strongest Clearwater well on the month.

And on the natural gas side:

Ovintiv had the top 8 natural gas wells in August, with 5 of them averaging over 30 mmcf/d! All of them came from the Montney at Sunrise in NE BC.

Enhance Energy had two of the top gas wells from their EOR project at Clive. Some of that gas production is likely produced CO2 from the CO2 injection.

Shell, and Canadian Natural Resources rounded out the other most prolific gas wells for the month.

You can click on the ‘PN URL’ link below to view the wells on Petro Ninja. Page 1 of 2 shows the top liquids wells and you can click forward to page 2 of 2 to view the top natural gas wells.

Ovintiv’s top wells at Sunrise can be seen on the map below, with most of them coming from the same pad.