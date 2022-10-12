Gibson Energy Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Showcasing Sustainability Journey Progress

About Gibson

Gibson (“Gibson” or the “Company”) (TSX:GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

All references in this press release and the Sustainability Report to Net Zero include Scope 1 and 2 emissions only.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release and the Sustainability Report constitute forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. The use of any of the words ”anticipate”, ”plan”, ”continue”, “target”, ”estimate”, ”expect”, ”intend”, ”propose”, ”might”, ”may”, ”will”, ”shall”, ”project”, ”should”, ”could”, ”would”, ”believe”, ”predict”, ”forecast”, ”potential”, “goal”, “seek”, and ”opportunity” and similar expressions expressing future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook are intended to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release and the Sustainability Report includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: Gibson’s ESG and emissions reduction focuses and targets and the timing and strategy to achieve such targets; climate-related governance and oversight processes; Gibson remaining a low-emitter and ESG leader relative to its peers; the success of Gibson’s ESG initiatives, including climate-related compensation performance objectives, and their ability to reduce emissions; Gibson’s process for risk identification and mitigation; the effects of legislation on Gibson’s business and Gibson’s ability to prepare for and adapt to such developments; the introduction of climate-change legislation, including in the U.S.; Gibson’s position and ability to pivot with and support analysis and the anticipated effects on Gibson’s business should such scenarios materialize; Gibson’s revenue stability; the extension, renewal and entry into contracts; demand for Gibson’s products, services and low-carbon fuel; the costs and actions necessary to mitigate climate-related risks; the operational and financial effect of Gibson’s ESG initiatives on its business; Gibson’s obligations under climate-change legislation; the stigmatization of the energy industry generally, and the effects thereof on Gibson; the integration of ESG and climate-related considerations in Gibson’s business; the benefits of and costs and actions necessary to realize climate-related opportunities; Gibson’s ability to consume lower-carbon electricity and contribute to the overall decarbonization of the grid; reductions in operating costs as a result of changes to Gibson’s electricity consumption; the DRU’s impact on emissions reductions; Gibson’s ability to enter the biofuels supply chain; Gibson’s business strategy; the development and timing of Gibson’s transition plan; Gibson’s investment priorities and commitments, including in emerging technology; the benefits of the Biofuels Blending Project; Gibson’s sustainable procurement strategy; the completion and timing of climate-related projects; the continued consideration of climate-related risks and opportunities in Gibson’s financial planning; Gibson’s pathway to Net Zero, including costs and milestones; Gibson’s budget and capital allocation; increases to the price of carbon and its impact on Gibson’s business; increases in the costs of capital and the effect on Gibson’s market capitalization; and the repurposing of Gibson’s infrastructure.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release and the Sustainability Report reflects our beliefs and assumptions with to the outlook for economic and industry trends, commodity prices, capital markets, the regulatory and legal environment, our business and the businesses of our industry partners, the impact thereon of environmental, including climate-related, matters, and the likelihood, timing and financial impact of certain events. Our management believes that its assumptions and analysis in this press release and the Sustainability Report are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information as a result of factors outside of our control and due to the risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our current management’s discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form, in each case as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers should refer to “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in such documents. Readers are cautioned that there may be risks that are unknown and other risks that may pose unexpected consequences. As such, forward-looking information included or referred to in this press release and the Sustainability Report should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking information included or referred to in this press release and the Sustainability Report is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is as of the date hereof. Gibson does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

Sustainability:

Sean Wilson

Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer

Phone: (403) 206-4132

Email: sean.wilson@gibsonenergy.com

Media:

Wendy Robinson

Director, Communications & Brand

Phone: (403) 827-6057

Email: wendy.robinson@gibsonenergy.com

