Gibson Energy Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Showcasing Sustainability Journey Progress

CALGARY, AB , Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ – Gibson’s Sustainability Report will be available exclusively online and includes enhanced navigation features. The Sustainability Report includes a comprehensive overview of progress to date for all current and planned operations in Canada and the United States. It also focuses on some of the responsibilities and opportunities the Company has identified, as the world looks for sustainable and secure energy supplies, to execute on its business strategy safely and reliably.
“Addressing the evolving needs of our stakeholders and employees, as well as ensuring the safety and protection of people, the environment and our assets is paramount to our definition of being a responsible business,” said Sean Wilson, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer. “We intend to lead by example as the world transitions to a more sustainable future. Progress is not always linear, but by fostering diverse and innovative thought across our organization, we can continue to play an integral role in the Canadian energy value chain today and tomorrow.”
- An outline of the progress made on Gibson’s sustainability journey, including the continued focus on safety as Gibson further embeds ESG into its culture and business
- An overview of Gibson’s top priorities since its inaugural report, including the importance of providing employees with actionable values through the Gibson Way and how the Company can lead by example as the world transitions to a lower carbon economy
- Achieved both of our Board diversity targets including having at least one racial and ethnic minority and/or Indigenous person on the Board, as well as our target of 40% women on the Board, ahead of the 2025 target date
- Progress on Gibson’s short, medium and long-term targets, highlights of changes made since these targets were set in 2021 and an update on Gibson’s roadmap to Net Zero
- Since increasing the Company’s overall processing capacity in 2020, the Sustainability Report includes details on Gibson’s current reduction of emissions intensity for its Storage and Handling and Processing assets
- Reduced air emissions at Gibson’s Moose Jaw Facility from flaring as a result of the capacity expansion and Natural Gas liquids conversion project whereby the Company switched from a feedstock-based fuel to natural gas
- Commitment to communities including nearly $1.5 million in contributions to non-profit organizations and over 12 hours of volunteering per employee achieved
- Pursuant to our newly released Indigenous Engagement Principles, advanced work on Gibson’s Indigenous Relations journey as the Company looks to further its relationships with Indigenous communities in and around our areas of operations
- Updated employee support mechanisms including additional support for mental health, community engagement and training
- Achieved the best health and safety performance in the Company’s history reflected in Lost Time Injury Frequency and Recordable Vehicle Incident Frequency rates of zero for employees and contractors for the second year in a row as well as outstanding improvement in the Company’s Total Recordable Injury Frequency, with a rate of 0.43 for employees, meeting our target of achieving top quartile safety performance among peers
- Continued assessment of Gibson’s cybersecurity maturity as an operator of critical energy infrastructure through enhancing the Company’s employees understanding and awareness of their cybersecurity responsibilities
- Significantly decreased overall volume of hydrocarbon releases by more than 60% due to focus on continuous improvement through enhanced diligence and observation resulting in less volume released per spill
The Sustainability Report is guided by external ESG frameworks in alignment with sustainability best practices, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). It also outlines the Company’s alignment with relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Climate Action.