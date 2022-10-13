Petro Niche and Working Interest Announce Merger

Petro Niche Technology and Working Interest are excited to announce their amalgamation into Stack Technologies Ltd. (“Stack”) to better serve the oil and gas industry. Stack is based in Calgary and is privately held.

Petro Niche is better known by its product Petro Ninja, which is relied on by over 10,000 professionals to access and interpret public industry data. Working Interest was established in 2020 and its product StackDX offers a full data management solution and enables producers to automate back-office data processes for land, roads, wells, facilities, and pipelines.

StackDX and Petro Ninja were products addressing the same industry data problems but from different angles. Both teams shared the belief that the industry’s data is spread over too many applications and systems, and these siloes lead to poor workflows, data discrepancies and errors. By merging, we have the right people and technology to change how producers work and manage data.

StackDX has effectively connected land systems and land documents in one view. Through its data connection, all your surface, mineral, and JV data is synced daily. Edith, Stack’s artificial intelligence engine, loads in all the scanned and digital land and well documents and pulls out key metadata (UWI, BAs, dates, document types, etc.) to make them more accessible and useful. Formerly siloed data in network shares and land and accounting systems are now accessible through an interface which can be linked and mapped to Petro Ninja. Petro Ninja makes data easily accessible, StackDX puts the data to work.

The Stack team provides a depth of oil and gas industry specific experience and the insight to deliver the products that make a difference to your workday. We are thrilled to introduce our customers to the new possibilities that this merger will create, while continuing to provide the excellence you have come to expect.

Please contact us at hello@stackdx.com for any inquiries.

