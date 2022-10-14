TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Closing of Its Merger with VAALCO Energy, Inc.

Calgary Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 14, 2022) – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) (TSX: TGL) (“TransGlobe” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced merger with VAALCO Energy, Inc. by way of plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) pursuant to Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).
On October 14, 2022, it is expected that common shares of TransGlobe (“TransGlobe Common Shares“) will be delisted on NASDAQ and trading of TransGlobe Common Shares on AIM will be cancelled, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) delisting is expected to occur at the close of trading today.
In order for holders (“TransGlobe Shareholders“) of TransGlobe Common Shares to receive the consideration to which they are entitled pursuant to the Arrangement, TransGlobe Shareholders are required to deposit the certificate(s) or direct registration statement (“DRS“) advice(s) (if any) representing TransGlobe Common Shares held by them along with the letter of transmittal, validly completed and duly executed, and all other documents required by the terms of the Arrangement and the letter of transmittal, with Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare“) at the addresses specified on the back page of the letter of transmittal. Registered holders of TransGlobe Common Shares who do not deposit a validly completed and duly executed letter of transmittal, together with the certificate(s) or DRS advice(s) representing their TransGlobe Common Shares and the other relevant documents, will not receive the consideration to which they are otherwise entitled pursuant to the Arrangement until the deposit of such materials is made. Letters of transmittal were previously sent to registered TransGlobe Shareholders.
All questions, including any request for another letter of transmittal, should be directed to Computershare, which can be contacted at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free) or 1-514-982-7555 (outside North America) or corporateactions@computershare.com.