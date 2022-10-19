Alex Epstein at the Calgary Petroleum Club Nov 16th – Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas

Catch best-selling author Alex Epstein speaking on “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas” – Nov 16th at The Calgary Petroleum Club
Are we seeing a return to “energy sobriety” as more leaders rethink green initiatives and the decarbonization of the energy sector
Are we entering a new era of economic cooperation among nations that share key values and principles?
Will the U.S turn to Alberta producers for oil supply in a new era of economic cooperation?
Hear Alex Epstein address the historic and current role of Oil and Natural Gas in producing unprecedented prosperity across the globe.
Speaker: Alex Epstein, President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress
Joined by: Michael Binnion, President and Founder of Questerre Energy
Topic
Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas.
US treasury Secretary Janet Yellin is calling for “friendshoring” a new era of economic cooperation among nations that share key values and principles. Will the U.S turn to Alberta producers for oil supply? How are recent events changing the playing field for Canadian Oil and Gas and how can companies change their focus to new opportunities?
Date
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time
11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Location
The Calgary Petroleum Club
319 – 5 Avenue SW, Devonian Room
Cost
$59 (+gst) PJVA Members
$69 (+gst) Non-Members
To Register
https://securegs.com/pjva/order/7237 and Select “Skip Login”
Sponsored by