Alex Epstein at the Calgary Petroleum Club Nov 16th – Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas

Catch best-selling author Alex Epstein speaking on “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas” – Nov 16th at The Calgary Petroleum Club

Are we seeing a return to “energy sobriety” as more leaders rethink green initiatives and the decarbonization of the energy sector

Are we entering a new era of economic cooperation among nations that share key values and principles?

Will the U.S turn to Alberta producers for oil supply in a new era of economic cooperation?

Hear Alex Epstein address the historic and current role of Oil and Natural Gas in producing unprecedented prosperity across the globe.

Speaker: Alex Epstein, President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress

Joined by: Michael Binnion, President and Founder of Questerre Energy

Topic

Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas.

US treasury Secretary Janet Yellin is calling for “friendshoring” a new era of economic cooperation among nations that share key values and principles. Will the U.S turn to Alberta producers for oil supply? How are recent events changing the playing field for Canadian Oil and Gas and how can companies change their focus to new opportunities?

Date

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Location

The Calgary Petroleum Club

319 – 5 Avenue SW, Devonian Room

Cost

$59 (+gst) PJVA Members

$69 (+gst) Non-Members

To Register

https://securegs.com/pjva/order/7237 and Select “Skip Login”

Sponsored by