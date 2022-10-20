Cemented ball-drop sleeves enable operators to complete fracs quicker, increase frac rates, and reduce required post frac operations which will lower cost and improve production potential

Operators are incorporating Diffusor® Sleeves in wells with measured depths (MD) up to 7,500 m – with more than 5,000 sleeves installed.

These cemented ball-drop sleeves are being used in place of plug-and-perf and coil frac operations. The Diffusor Sleeves incorporate Packers Plus’ StackFRAC® HD-X Ball Seats, which enable the delivery of high intensity stimulation treatments with rates as high as 16 m3/min and 200 tonnes of sand per stage.

There are two options for cemented ball-drop sleeves:

• Diffusor Sleeve for single point entry stimulation

• QuickPORT IV Sleeve for limited entry stimulation (allows multiple ports to be stimulated at a time)

Applications

Some operators have replaced coiled tubing sliding sleeves (or plug-and-perf) with Diffusor Sleeves for the entire wellbore due to the speed of ball-drop completion operations and the overall reduced cost to their frac operations. The sleeves allow for high frac rates and don’t require a post frac drill out which lowers risk and speeds up completion operations.

Hybrid completions are also common. Many wells utilize Diffusor Sleeves on the bottom stages and plug-and-perf or coil frac completions above. For example, the first 25-60 will have Diffusor Sleeves installed and then the final 30-40+ stages will have coiled tubing sliding sleeves or plug-and-perf operations. This eliminates challenges with getting coil to extended depths to operate sleeves or drill out plugs.

This table highlights how one Montney producer has evolved their completion program from 2015 to 2022 when deploying the new completion program using advanced multi-stage stimulation technologies.

Extended Reach Laterals

Some of the other key technologies that make up this extended reach lateral completion strategy include:

• Packers Plus Inner Armor erosion coating – ensures completion equipment integrity during high-rate / tonnage stimulation

• SF903 Dissolvable Balls – eliminates the need to drill out post frac

• AeroSTAT™ Floatation Sub – enables the liner to float which increases hookload allowing extended reach casing deployment

• Toe-AP Hydraulic Sleeve – opens at a specific absolute pressure, saving time and cost in delivering an effective treatment of the first stage

With a reputation as the premier ball drop completion system provider and more than 200,000 stages completed worldwide, Packers Plus has expanded its offerings in recent years to include innovative technologies for a variety of applications and multiple segments of a well completion. The common theme among all these product portfolio additions is they are designed to help producers improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and improve completion programs.

Learn more about the company and its advanced multi-stage completion system technology at packersplus.com.