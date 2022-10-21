Canada’s weekly rig count at 219

Canada averaged 219 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 58% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 68% in Alberta, 22% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, 2% in Manitoba, and 1% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 5%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

