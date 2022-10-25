To pursue net zero at all costs is disastrous – Alex Epstein on energy policy

“I’ve been saying for the past 10 or 15 years that this attempt to pursue net zero at all costs is disastrous. And that even going a small percentage in that direction will cause a global energy crisis. And that’s exactly what has happened.”

Alex Epstein is an energy expert with 15-year track record of correctly predicting major trends.

His comments on current North American and global energy policy trends accurately define the challenges and opportunities facing the energy industry.

“The price of energy determines the price of everything. What we have is agricultural prices going up, because diesel fuel goes up, because fertilizer goes up, and we have literal threats of starvation around the world. Skyrocketing energy prices are driving price inflation in every area of life. Even in wealthy Europe we are seeing mass hardship, deindustrialization, and fear of winter.”

Michael Shellenberger, author of Apocalypse Never and San Fransicko praises Alex Epstein’s writing saying…

“Few make a stronger moral case for the transition from energy poverty to energy wealth than Alex Epstein. in Fossil Future, Epstein shows we should be skeptical of utopian claims of transitioning away from fossil fuels anytime soon, not least because such claims rest on anti-humanism, not to mention a denial of the physics of energy density.”

Catch best-selling author Alex Epstein speaking on the current state of energy trends and “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas”-Nov 16th at The Calgary Petroleum Club

Speaker: Alex Epstein, President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress

Joined by: Michael Binnion, President and Founder of Questerre Energy

Topic

Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil and Natural Gas.

US treasury Secretary Janet Yellin is calling for “friendshoring” a new era of economic cooperation among nations that share key values and principles. Will the U.S. turn to Alberta producers for oil supply? How are recent events changing the playing field for Canadian Oil and Gas and how can companies change their focus to new opportunities?

Date

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Location

The Calgary Petroleum Club

319 – 5 Avenue SW, Devonian Room

Cost

$59 (+gst) PJVA Members

$69 (+gst) Non-Members

To Register

https://securegs.com/pjva/order/7237 and Select “Skip Login”

Sponsored by