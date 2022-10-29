Canada’s weekly rig count down 1 to 218

Canada averaged 218 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 56% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 12% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 72% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.