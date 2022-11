CALGARY, AB, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of certain Canadian assets located in Alberta (the “Assets”) to Journey Energy Inc. for total consideration of CDN$140 million, prior to closing adjustments.┬áThe Assets include the Company’s Ante Creek and Medicine Hat operations along with its broad interests west of the fifth and sixth meridians of Alberta.

About Enerplus Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.