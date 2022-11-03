Arc Resources Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Dividend Increase, And Announces 2023 Budget

ARC’s senior leadership team will be hosting a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 results on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (“MT”).

Date Friday, November 4, 2022 Time 8:00 a.m. MT Dial-in Numbers Calgary 587-880-2171 Toronto 416-764-8659 Toll-free 1-888-664-6392 Conference ID 51888129 Webcast URL https://app.webinar.net/w2XYGn8NL0A

Callers are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start time to register for the event. A replay will be available on ARC’s website at www.arcresources.com following the conference call.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, ARC employs certain measures to analyze its financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income, cash flow from operating activities, and cash flow used in investing activities, as indicators of ARC’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital Expenditures

ARC uses capital expenditures to monitor its capital investments relative to those budgeted by the Company on an annual basis. ARC’s capital budget excludes acquisition or disposition activities as well as the accounting impact of any accrual changes and payments under certain lease arrangements. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. The following table details the composition of capital expenditures and its reconciliation to cash flow used in investing activities.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flow used in investing activities 363.9 351.9 228.8 1,062.5 539.4 Cash acquired upon close of Business Combination — — — — 4.9 Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas assets (0.8) (1.0) (0.8) (2.6) (0.9) Disposal of crude oil and natural gas assets — 4.5 0.8 11.9 79.0 Long-term investments (0.1) (8.6) — (8.7) — Change in non-cash investing working capital (13.8) 22.1 38.2 (14.4) 59.0 Other (1) 3.2 4.0 1.4 9.9 5.5 Capital expenditures 352.4 372.9 268.4 1,058.6 686.9

(1) Comprises non-cash capitalized costs related to the Company’s right-of-use asset depreciation and share-based compensation.



Free Funds Flow

ARC uses free funds flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of ARC’s business, measuring its funds after capital investment available to manage debt levels, pay dividends, and return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. ARC computes free funds flow as funds from operations generated during the period less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure. By removing the impact of current period capital expenditures from funds from operations, Management monitors its free funds flow to inform its capital allocation decisions. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free funds flow is cash flow from operating activities. The following table details the calculation of free funds flow and its reconciliation to cash flow from operating activities.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 1,092.6 1,103.6 615.0 2,955.0 1,337.8 Net change in other liabilities 31.2 43.3 97.3 115.3 168.4 Change in non-cash operating working capital (94.1) (193.9) 53.1 (344.0) 75.6 Funds from operations 1,029.7 953.0 765.4 2,726.3 1,581.8 Capital expenditures(1) (352.4) (372.9) (268.4) (1,058.6) (686.9) Free funds flow 677.3 580.1 497.0 1,667.7 894.9

(1) Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference. See “Cash Flow used in Investing Activities, Capital Expenditures, Acquisitions, and Dispositions” in the Q3 2022 MD&A.



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation about current expectations regarding the future based on certain assumptions made by ARC. Although ARC believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “ongoing”, “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “will”, “project”, “continue”, “target”, “strategy”, “upholding”, or similar expressions, and includes suggestions of future outcomes. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to: ARC’s 2022 guidance, including planned capital expenditures (and the commodity prices at which such capital expenditures are fully funded by funds from operations), production guidance, and expenses; the expectation that transportation costs will decrease over the balance of the year on a per unit basis; statements with respect to the 2023 capital budget including the planned investment and allocation of the 2023 capital budget; the anticipated investments in an expansion at Sunrise and sanctioning Attachie West Phase I, should the regulatory environment in BC support such investment; the expectation that ARC’s operating expense per boe will decrease due to higher production volumes; plans to allocate surplus funds from operations to returns to shareholders; the continued assessment of dividends and payment thereof; ARC’s plans with respect to growing its dividend and share repurchases under its NCIB; ARC’s target net debt to funds from operations ratio at mid-cycle commodity prices; ARC’s 2022 and 2023 guidance estimates; and other statements. Further, statements relating to reserves are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources and reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. In addition, forward-looking information may include statements attributable to third-party industry sources. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as ARC’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. ARC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to ARC and others that apply to the industry generally. The material assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release are based, and the material risks and uncertainties underlying such forward-looking information, include: ARC’s ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of completed or future acquisitions and divestitures; access to sufficient capital to pursue any development plans; ARC’s ability to issue securities and to repurchase its securities under the NCIB; ARC’s ability to meet and maintain certain targets, including with respect to emissions-related reductions and ESG performance; expectations and projections made in light of ARC’s historical experience; data contained in key modeling statistics; the potential implementation of new technologies and the cost thereof; forecast commodity prices and other pricing assumptions with respect to ARC’s 2023 capital expenditure budget; continuing uncertainty of the impact of the June 29, 2021 BC Supreme Court ruling in Blueberry River First Nations (Yahey) v. Province of British Columbia on BC and/or federal laws or policies affecting resource development in northeast BC and potential outcomes of the ongoing negotiations between Blueberry River First Nations and the Government of BC; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of ARC’s market outlook expectations for 2022, 2023 and in the future; suspension of or changes to guidance, and the associated impact to production; the assumption that the regulatory environment will be able to support ARC’s investment in the execution of Attachie West Phase I and the Sunrise expansion, including that regulatory authorities in BC will resume granting approvals for oil and gas activities relating to drilling, completions, testing, processing facilities, and production and transportation infrastructure in 2022 on time frames, and terms and conditions, consistent with past practice; forecast production volumes based on business and market conditions; the accuracy of outlooks and projections contained herein; that future business, regulatory, and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by ARC, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability, and cost of labour and interest, exchange, and effective tax rates; projected capital investment levels, the flexibility of capital spending plans, and associated sources of funding; the ability of ARC to complete capital programs and the flexibility of ARC’s capital structure; applicable royalty regimes, including expected royalty rates; future improvements in availability of product transportation capacity; opportunity for ARC to pay dividends and the approval and declaration of such dividends by the Board; the existence of alternative uses for ARC’s cash resources which may be superior to payment of dividends or effecting repurchases of outstanding common shares; cash flows, cash balances on hand, and access to ARC’s credit facility being sufficient to fund capital investments; foreign exchange rates; near-term pricing and continued volatility of the market; the ability of ARC’s existing pipeline commitments and financial risk management transactions to partially mitigate a portion of ARC’s risks against wider price differentials; business interruption, property and casualty losses, or unexpected technical difficulties; estimates of quantities of crude oil, natural gas, and liquids from properties and other sources not currently classified as proved; accounting estimates and judgments; future use and development of technology and associated expected future results; ARC’s ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals generally; potential regulatory and industry changes stemming from the results of court actions affecting regions in which ARC holds assets; risks and uncertainties related to oil and gas interests and operations on Indigenous lands; the successful and timely implementation of capital projects or stages thereof; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet current and future obligations; estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, including associated levies and regulations applicable thereto; ARC’s ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; ARC’s ability to carry out transactions on the desired terms and within the expected timelines; forecast inflation and other assumptions inherent in the guidance of ARC; the retention of key assets; the continuance of existing tax, royalty, and regulatory regimes; GLJ Ltd.’s estimates with respect to commodity pricing; ARC’s ability to access and implement all technology necessary to efficiently and effectively operate its assets; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commodity prices and the global economy; and other assumptions, risks, and uncertainties described from time to time in the filings made by ARC with securities regulatory authorities.

The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, ARC undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

