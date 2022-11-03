Enerplus Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results; Increases Dividend and Updates 2022 Guidance

Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EnerplusCorp

Currency and Accounting Principles

All amounts in this news release are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. All financial information in this news release has been prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted below under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release contains references to “BOE” (barrels of oil equivalent), “MBOE” (one thousand barrels of oil equivalent), and “MMBOE” (one million barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOE, MBOE and MMBOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Basis of Presentation

All production volumes presented in this news release are reported on a “net” basis (the Company’s working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus the Company’s royalty interests), unless expressly indicated that it is being presented on a “gross” basis. Previously, the Company presented production volumes on a “company interest” basis, which was calculated as its working interest share before deduction of royalties plus the Company’s royalty interests. With these changes, production volumes presented by the Company on a “net” basis are expected to be lower than those presented historically.

All references to “liquids” in this news release include light and medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil (all together referred to as “crude oil”) and natural gas liquids on a combined basis. All references to “natural gas” in this news release include conventional natural gas and shale gas on a combined basis.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “guidance”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plans”, “budget”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: Enerplus’ return of capital plans, including expectations regarding the payment of dividends and the source of funds and timing related thereto; expectations regarding Enerplus’ share repurchase program and the funding of such share repurchases from free cash flow; the sale of Enerplus’ Canadian assets and the expected timing and impact thereof on Enerplus’ operations and financial results; updated 2022 production guidance; capital spending guidance and expected capital spending levels in 2022 and future years; expectations regarding free cash flow generation and reinvestment rates reduction of net debt; 2022 average production volumes and the anticipated production mix; the proportion of our anticipated oil and gas production that is hedged and the expected effectiveness of such hedges in protecting our cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow; oil and natural gas prices and differentials and expectations regarding the market environment and our commodity risk management program in 2022; updated and existing 2022 Bakken and Marcellus differential guidance; expectations regarding realized oil and natural gas prices; and expected operating, transportation and cash G&A expenses and tax expenses and updated 2022 guidance with respect thereto.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Enerplus including, without limitation: the ability to fund our return of capital plans, including both dividends and the share repurchase program, from free cash flow as expected; that our common share trading price will be at levels, and that there will be no other alternatives, that, in each case, make share repurchases an appropriate and best strategic use of our free cash flows; that we will conduct our operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated; that Enerplus will realize the expected impact and proceeds of the sale of assets in Canada; the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline; that our development plans will achieve the expected results; that lack of adequate infrastructure will not result in curtailment of production and/or reduced realized prices beyond our current expectations; current and anticipated commodity prices, differentials and cost assumptions; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions, the impact of inflation, weather conditions, storage fundamentals and expectations regarding the duration and overall impact of COVID-19; the continuation of assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of our reserve and contingent resource volumes; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and adjusted funds flow to fund our capital, operating and working capital requirements, and dividend payments as needed; the ability to execute our share repurchase program as currently expected and in compliance with applicable Canadian and US rules; our ability to comply with our debt covenants; the availability of third party services; expected transportation expenses; the extent of our liabilities; and the availability of technology and process to achieve environmental targets. In addition, our 2022 guidance described in this news release is based on rest of year commodity prices of: $85.00/bbl WTI and $6.00/Mcf NYMEX and a CDN/USD exchange rate of 0.72. Enerplus believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to increased uncertainty.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation: failure by Enerplus to realize anticipated proceeds or benefits of the sale of assets in Canada; continued instability, or further deterioration, in global economic and market environment, including from COVID-19 or similar events, inflation and/or the Ukraine/Russia conflict and heightened geopolitical risks; decreases in commodity prices or volatility in commodity prices; changes in realized prices of Enerplus’ products from those currently anticipated; changes in the demand for or supply of our products, including global energy demand; volatility in our common share trading price and free cash flow that could impact our planned share repurchases and dividend levels; unanticipated operating results, results from our capital spending activities or production declines; legal proceedings or other events inhibiting or preventing operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline; curtailment of our production due to low realized prices or lack of adequate infrastructure; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in our capital plans or by third party operators of our properties; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to comply with debt covenants under our bank credit facilities and/or outstanding senior notes; inaccurate estimation of our oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; reliance on industry partners and third party service providers; changes in law or government programs or policies in Canada or the United States; failure to complete the recently announced sale of substantially all of Enerplus’ remaining Canadian assets; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in our public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in our 2022 Interim MD&As, our annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, our 2021 annual MD&A and Form 40-F as at December 31, 2021) which are available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Enerplus’ website at www.enerplus.com.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release. Enerplus does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. Any forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes references to certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used by the Company to evaluate its financial performance, financial position or cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-GAAP ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios do not have standardized meanings or definitions as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures by other entities. For each measure, we have indicated the composition of the measure, identified the GAAP equivalency to the extent one exists, provided comparative detail where appropriate, indicated the reconciliation of the measure to the mostly directly comparable GAAP financial measure and provided details on the usefulness of the measure for the reader. These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

“Adjusted net income/(loss)” and “Adjusted net income/(loss) per share (diluted)” are used by Enerplus and are useful to investors and securities analysts in evaluating the financial performance of the company by adjusting for certain unrealized items and other items that the company considers appropriate to adjust given their irregular nature. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income/(loss). No income tax rate adjustments or valuation allowances on deferred taxes were recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted net income per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as reconciled below, divided by the number of common shares outstanding on a diluted basis during the applicable period as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The calculation follows:

Three months ended September 30, ($ millions) 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 305.9 $ 98.1 Unrealized derivative instrument (gain)/loss (145.5) 8.0 Asset impairment – – Other expense related to investing activities – – Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss 17.0 (14.2) Tax effect on above items 30.5 0.2 Other income related to investing activities – (4.6) Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 207.9 $ 87.5 Adjusted net income/(loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.87 $ 0.34

“Free cash flow” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing operating and financial performance, leverage and liquidity. Free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow minus capital spending. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operating activities

Three months ended September 30, ($ millions) 2022 2021 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities $ 409.9 $ 182.2 Asset retirement obligation settlements 1.6 1.7 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (55.9) 19.3 Adjusted funds flow $ 355.6 $ 203.2 Capital spending (114.5) (63.6) Free cash flow $ 241.1 $ 139.6

Other Financial Measures

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Capital management measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are intended to enable an individual to evaluate a company’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the company’s capital, (b) are not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the company, and (d) are not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company. The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those capital management measures if not previously provided:

“Adjusted funds flow” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts, in analyzing operating and financial performance, leverage and liquidity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted funds flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities before asset retirement obligation expenditures and changes in non‑cash operating working capital.

“Net Debt” is calculated as current and long-term debt associated with senior notes plus any outstanding Bank Credit Facilities balances, less cash and cash equivalents. “Net debt” is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing financial liquidity and Enerplus considers net debt to be a key measure of capital management. For further details, see Note 8 to the Interim Financial Statements.

“Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing leverage and liquidity. The net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio is calculated as net debt divided by a trailing twelve months of adjusted funds flow. There is no directly comparable GAAP equivalent for this measure, and it is not equivalent to any of our debt covenants.

SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-GAAP financial measures, and (d) are not non-GAAP ratios. The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided:

“Capital spending” Capital and office expenditures, excluding other capital assets/office capital and property and land acquisitions and divestments.

“Cash general and administrative expenses” or “Cash G&A expenses” General and administrative expenses that are settled through cash payout, as opposed to expenses that relate to accretion or other non-cash allocations that are recorded as part of general and administrative expenses.

“Cash share-based compensation” or “Cash SBC expenses” Share-based compensation that is settled by way of cash payout, as opposed to equity settled.

“Reinvestment rate” Comparing the amount of our capital spending as compared to adjusted funds flow (as a percentage).

