Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Dividend Policy, 2023 Budget, Operations Update And Third Quarter Results

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “guidance”, “initial, “anticipate”, “scheduled”, “can”, “will”, “prior to”, “estimate”, “believe”, “potential”, “should”, “unaudited”, “forecast”, “future”, “continue”, “may”, “expect”, “project”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein, include, without limitation, revised 2022 and 2023 guidance related to expected annual average production, expected reinvestment rate in 2023, capital expenditures and the breakdown thereof, adjusted funds flow from operations, expected dividends, free cash flow and exit adjusted working capital; the expectation to deliver 38% production per share growth in 2023 while underspending anticipated cash flow; the expected timing of the inaugural quarterly dividend; the expectation the quarterly dividend can be maintained in conjunction with our long-term growth profile at long term WTI of US$55/bbl; the expected timing of the enhanced oil recovery pilot in the Clearwater A; the expectation that waterflood implementation is expected to materially increase ultimate oil recovery and the expectation that Headwater plans to continue to implement additional waterflood patterns with expectations that all of the core area will be under waterflood by the middle of 2024; the expected drilling schedule in the Greater Peavine area including two additional wells at Shadow and additional prospects at Peavine, Utikima Lake and Seal, which are all expected to be rig released by early February 2023 with the expectation that results on the exploration program will be provided throughout the first quarter of 2023; the expectation to re-start McCully operations in late November 2022; the expectation that the McCully asset will generate $28 million of free cash flow over the winter season; the expectation that the Company will not draw on its credit facility in 2023; the expectation that the Company’s positive working capital balance and credit facility will provide Headwater the optionality to organically expand its Clearwater resources base, pursue accretive acquisitions and implement additional enhanced oil recovery schemes; and the anticipation that the Company will generate significant free cash flow above our capital expenditures and committed quarterly dividend which will allow the optionality to continually increase our regular quarterly dividend and/or provide special dividends while pursuing incremental opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the success of optimization and efficiency improvement projects, the availability of capital, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the success of future drilling, development and waterflooding activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, Headwater’s growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services, prevailing equipment and services costs, prevailing commodity prices and certain other guidance assumptions as detailed below under the heading “Future Oriented Financial Information” as set out below. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; disruptions to the Canadian and global economy resulting from major public health events, the Russian-Ukrainian war and the impact on the global economy and commodity prices; the impacts of inflation and supply chain issues and steps taken by central banks to curb inflation; COVID-19 pandemic, war, terrorist events, political upheavals and other similar events; events impacting the supply and demand for oil and gas including the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by the OPEC + group; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Refer to Headwater’s most recent Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2022, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the risk factors contained therein.

FUTURE ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION: Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of the Company as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for 2022 and 2023 has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions used in the revised 2022 guidance include: WTI US$94.90/bbl, WCS Cdn$99.90/bbl, AGT US$15.10/mmbtu, foreign exchange rate of US$/Cdn$ of 0.77, blending expense of WCS less $2.00, royalty rate of 20%, operating and transportation costs of $10.00/boe, financial derivatives losses of $0.40/boe, G&A and interest income and other expense of $0.90/boe and cash taxes of $3.90/boe. The AGT price is the volume weighted average price for the winter producing months in the McCully field which include January to April and November to December. The assumptions used in the 2023 guidance include: WTI US$75.00–US$85.00/bbl, WCS Cdn$75.00-Cdn$88.50/bbl, AGT US$19.20/mmbtu, foreign exchange rate of US$/Cdn$ of 0.73, blending expense of WCS less $2.00, royalty rate of 16%-18%, operating and transportation costs of $10.50/boe, financial derivatives losses of $0.70/boe, G&A and interest income and other expense of $0.90/boe and cash taxes of $6.10/boe-$8.10/boe. The AGT price is the volume weighted average price for the winter producing months in the McCully field which include January to April and November to December.

DIVIDENDS: The amount of future cash dividends paid by the Company, if any, will be subject to the discretion of the Board and may vary depending on a variety of factors and conditions existing from time to time, including, among other things, adjusted funds from operations, fluctuations in commodity prices, production levels, capital expenditure requirements, acquisitions, debt service requirements and debt levels, operating costs, royalty burdens, foreign exchange rates and the satisfaction of the liquidity and solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends. Depending on these and various other factors, many of which will be beyond the control of the Company, the Board will adjust the Company’s dividend policy from time to time and, as a result, future cash dividends could be reduced or suspended entirely.

BARRELS OF OIL AND CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT: The term “boe” (or barrels of oil equivalent) and “Mcf” (or thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe and Mcf conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES: References in this press release to IP rates, other short-term production rates or initial performance measures relating to new wells are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. All IP rates presented herein represent the results from wells after all “load” fluids (used in well completion stimulation) have been recovered. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as free cash flow, total sales, net of blending and capital expenditures) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Our determinations of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other issuers. In addition, this press release contains the terms adjusted funds flow from operations and adjusted working capital, which are considered capital management measures. The term cash flow in this press release is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free cash flow

Management utilizes free cash flow to assess the amount of funds available for future capital allocation decisions. It is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations net of capital expenditures.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Adjusted funds flow from operations 58,441 31,524 207,899 69,185 Capital expenditures (71,001) (37,293) (183,818) (91,346) Free cash flow (12,560) (5,769) 24,081 (22,161)

Total sales, net of blending

Management utilizes total sales, net of blending expense to compare realized pricing to benchmark pricing. It is calculated by deducting the Company’s blending expense from total sales. In the interim financial statements blending expense is recorded within blending and transportation expense.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Total sales 99,587 50,123 349,002 115,653 Blending expense (4,638) (1,282) (21,929) (6,261) Total sales, net of blending expense 94,949 48,841 327,073 109,392

Capital expenditures

Management utilizes capital expenditures to measure total cash capital expenditures incurred in the period. Capital expenditures represents capital expenditures – exploration and evaluation and capital expenditures – property, plant and equipment in the statement of cash flows in the Company’s interim financial statements netted by the government grant.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Cash flows used in investing activities 54,062 23,741 170,099 62,080 Proceeds from government grant 1,208 – 1,208 – Restricted cash – (1,248) (5,000) 229 Change in non-cash working capital 15,731 14,800 20,102 29,037 Government grant – – (2,591) – Capital expenditures 71,001 37,293 183,818 91,346

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations

Management considers adjusted funds flow from operations to be a key measure to assess the Company’s management of capital. In addition to being a capital management measure, adjusted funds flow from operations is used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Adjusted funds flow from operations is an indicator of operating performance as it varies in response to production levels and management of production and transportation costs. Management believes that by eliminating changes in non-cash working capital and deducting current income taxes, adjusted funds flow from operations is a useful measure of operating performance. While current income taxes will not be paid until 2023, management believes adjusting for current income taxes in the period incurred is a better indication of the funds generated by the Company.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Cash flows provided by operating activities 72,060 27,888 217,477 63,903 Changes in non–cash working capital (11,610) 3,636 3,740 5,282 Current income taxes (2,009) – (13,318) – Adjusted funds flow from operations 58,441 31,524 207,899 69,185

Adjusted Working Capital

Adjusted working capital is a capital management measure which management uses to assess the Company’s liquidity.

As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31,

2021 (thousands of dollars) Working capital 113,381 89,775 Contribution receivable (long-term) 671 – Repayable contribution (4,195) – Financial derivative receivable (711) (770) Financial derivative liability 8,821 3,924 Adjusted working capital 117,967 92,929

Non-GAAP Ratios

Payout

Headwater uses this ratio to evaluate is operational performance and capital allocation processes. Payout is calculated as the time at which a well or project’s cumulative operating netback equals total capital expenditures.

Reinvestment Rate

Management believes the reinvestment rate is a useful measure to analyze the ratio of funds generated by the Company and used for reinvestment. Reinvestment rate is calculated as capital expenditures divided by adjusted funds flow from operations.

Adjusted funds flow netback, operating netback and operating netback, including financial derivatives

Adjusted funds flow netback, operating netback and operating netback, including financial derivatives are non-GAAP ratios and are used by management to better analyze the Company’s performance against prior periods on a more comparable basis. Adjusted funds flow netback is defined as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by sales volumes in the period.

Operating netback is defined as sales less royalties, transportation and blending costs and production expense divided by sales volumes in the period. The sales price, transportation and blending costs, and sales volumes exclude the impact of purchased condensate. Operating netback, including financial derivatives is defined as operating netback plus realized gains or losses on financial derivatives.

Adjusted funds flow per share

Adjusted funds flow per share is a non-GAAP ratio and is used by management to better analyze the Company’s performance against prior periods on a more comparable basis. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by weighted average shares outstanding on a basic or diluted basis.

Per boe numbers

This press release represents various results on a per boe basis including Headwater average realized sales price, net of blending, financial derivatives gains (losses) per boe, royalty expense per boe, transportation expense per boe, production expense per boe, general and administrative expenses per boe, interest income and other expense per boe and current taxes per boe. These figures are calculated using sales volumes.

