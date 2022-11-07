Enbridge announces open season for natural gas transportation service on T-North pipeline segment of B.C. pipeline system

CALGARY, AB – Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that it will conduct an open season for additional natural gas transportation service on the T-North segment of its B.C. Pipeline (T-North), a natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia (B.C.). T-North runs from the Fort Nelson area and transports natural gas south to the T-South segment of the Company’s B.C. pipeline system (T-South) and east to interconnecting pipelines at the B.C.-Alberta border.
Pending sufficient customer interest, the open season could result in an expansion of T-North of approximately 500 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) at a capital cost of up to CAD $1.9 billion. The potential expansion would serve growing regional demand for natural gas, West Coast LNG exports and downstream demand.
The T-North open season will begin on November 4, 2022 and is targeted to end on January 10, 2023.