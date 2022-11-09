Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Excellent Q3 2022 Results, Including Record Q3 Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow

AECO benchmark price for natural gas determined at the AECO ‘C’ hub in southeast Alberta ATP Alliance Trading Pool bbl barrel bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day condensate pentanes plus (C5+) F&D finding and development G&A general and administrative GAAP generally accepted accounting principles for Canadian public companies, which are currently International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board GJ gigajoule GJ/d gigajoules per day HH Henry Hub IP initial production Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MMBtu million British thermal units MMBtu/d million British thermal units per day MMcf million cubic feet MPa megapascal MSW price for mixed sweet crude oil at Edmonton, Alberta NGLs natural gas liquids consisting of ethane (C2), propane (C3) and butane (C4) and specifically excluding condensate NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma, for crude oil of standard grade 000s thousands $000s thousands of dollars

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. These measures facilitate management’s comparisons to the Corporation’s historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Corporation’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Birchcliff’s performance. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Funds Flow and Excess Free Funds Flow

Birchcliff defines “adjusted funds flow” as cash flow from operating activities before the effects of decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Birchcliff eliminates settlements of decommissioning expenditures from cash flow from operating activities as the amounts can be discretionary and may vary from period to period depending on its capital programs and the maturity of its operating areas. The settlement of decommissioning expenditures is managed with Birchcliff’s capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Changes in non-cash operating working capital are eliminated in the determination of adjusted funds flow as the timing of collection and payment are variable and by excluding them from the calculation, the Corporation believes that it is able to provide a more meaningful measure of its operations and ability to generate cash on a continuing basis. Adjusted funds flow can also be derived from petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalty expense, operating expense, transportation and other expense, net G&A expense, interest expense and any realized losses (plus realized gains) on financial instruments and plus any other cash income and expense sources. Management believes that adjusted funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial performance after deducting all operating and corporate cash costs, as well as its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund sustaining and/or growth capital expenditures, repay debt, settle decommissioning obligations, buy back common shares and pay dividends.

Birchcliff defines “free funds flow” as adjusted funds flow less F&D capital expenditures. Management believes that free funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s ability to generate shareholder returns through a number of initiatives, including but not limited to, debt repayment, common share buybacks, the payment of dividends and acquisitions.

Birchcliff defines “excess free funds flow” as free funds flow less common share dividends paid. Management believes that excess free funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s ability to further enhance shareholder returns after the payment of common share dividends, which may include special dividends, increases to the Corporation’s base dividend, common share buybacks, acquisitions and other opportunities that would complement or otherwise improve the Corporation’s business and enhance long-term shareholder value.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

Twelve months ended

December 31, ($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 272,965 155,606 700,828 319,227 515,369 Change in non-cash operating working capital (6,448 ) 12,305 33,581 25,416 21,161 Decommissioning expenditures 833 165 2,175 1,441 3,203 Adjusted funds flow 267,350 168,076 736,584 346,084 539,733 F&D capital expenditures (85,330 ) (18,026 ) (257,859 ) (194,753 ) (230,479 ) Free funds flow 182,020 150,050 478,725 151,331 309,254 Dividends on common shares (5,317 ) (1,330 ) (13,285 ) (3,993 ) (6,639 ) Excess free funds flow 176,703 148,720 465,440 147,338 302,615

Birchcliff has disclosed full year 2022 and 2023 guidance for adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow, which are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. See “Outlook and Guidance”. The most directly comparable financial measure for these measures, as disclosed in the Corporation’s financial statements, is cash flow from operating activities. The table above provides a reconciliation of the equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measures from cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Birchcliff anticipates the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to exceed their respective historical amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to higher anticipated benchmark oil and natural gas prices which are expected to increase the average realized sales prices the Corporation receives for its production. The commodity price assumptions on which the Corporation’s 2022 and preliminary 2023 guidance are based are set forth in the tables under the heading “Outlook and Guidance”.

Total Capital Expenditures

Birchcliff defines “total capital expenditures” as F&D capital expenditures, plus acquisition, less dispositions and plus administrative assets. Management believes that total capital expenditures assist management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s overall capital cost structure associated with its petroleum and natural gas activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of F&D capital expenditures, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to total capital expenditures for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2021 F&D capital expenditures(1) 85,330 18,026 257,859 194,753 Acquisitions 848 228 2,348 228 Dispositions – – (315 ) – Administrative assets 307 368 867 1,426 Total capital expenditures 86,485 18,622 260,759 196,407

(1) Disclosed as exploration and development expenditures in the financial statements.

Transportation and Other Expense

Birchcliff defines “transportation and other expense” as transportation expense plus marketing purchases less marketing revenue. Birchcliff may enter into certain marketing purchase and sales arrangements with the objective of reducing any available transportation and/or fractionation fees associated with its take-or-pay commitments. Management believes that transportation and other expense assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s total cost structure related to transportation activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to transportation and other expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Transportation expense 39,379 37,960 117,071 113,809 Marketing purchases 2,124 8,840 8,337 12,621 Marketing revenue (2,613 ) (9,861 ) (9,890 ) (14,553 ) Transportation and other expense 38,890 36,939 115,518 111,877

Operating Netback

Birchcliff defines “operating netback” as petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalty expense, operating expense and transportation and other expense. Management believes that operating netback assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s operating profits after deducting the cash costs that are directly associated with the sale of its production, which can then be used to pay other corporate cash costs or satisfy other obligations. The following table provides a breakdown of Birchcliff’s operating netback for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 339,531 263,348 1,019,822 642,600 Royalty expense (43,379 ) (19,500 ) (125,547 ) (47,819 ) Operating expense (25,155 ) (23,164 ) (71,798 ) (66,200 ) Transportation and other expense (38,890 ) (36,939 ) (115,518 ) (111,877 ) Operating netback – Corporate 232,107 183,745 706,959 416,704

Effective Sales – Total Corporate, Total Natural Gas, AECO Market and NYMEX HH Market

Birchcliff defines “effective sales” in the AECO market and NYMEX HH market as the sales amount received from the production of natural gas that is effectively attributed to the AECO and NYMEX HH market pricing, respectively, and does not consider the physical sales delivery point in each case. Effective sales in the NYMEX HH market includes realized gains and losses on financial instruments and excludes the notional fixed basis costs associated with the underlying financial contract in the period. Birchcliff defines “effective total natural gas sales” as the aggregate of the effective sales amount received in each natural gas market. Birchcliff defines “effective total corporate sales” as the aggregate of the effective total natural gas sales and the sales amount received from the production of light oil, condensate and NGLs. Management believes that disclosing effective sales for each natural gas market assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s natural gas diversification and commodity price exposure to each market. The following table provides a reconciliation of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to effective total natural gas sales and effective total corporate sales for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30,

($000s) 2022 2021(1) Natural gas sales 239,773 170,441 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 45,490 (2,469 ) Notional fixed basis costs(2) 21,864 23,262 Effective total natural gas sales 307,127 191,234 Light oil sales 24,037 22,112 Condensate sales 49,031 48,517 NGLs sales 26,673 22,267 Effective total corporate sales 406,868 284,130

(1) Prior period amounts have been adjusted to include the aggregate notional fixed basis cost for comparison purposes.

(2) Reflects the aggregate notional fixed basis cost associated with Birchcliff’s financial and physical NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts in the period.

Non-GAAP Ratios

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP ratio as a financial measure that: (i) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation; (ii) has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components; and (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity. The non-GAAP ratios used in this press release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP ratios used in this press release.

Adjusted Funds Flow Per Boe and Adjusted Funds Flow Per Basic Common Share

Birchcliff calculates “adjusted funds flow per boe” as aggregate adjusted funds flow in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial profitability and sustainability on a cash basis by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. The Corporation previously referred to adjusted funds flow per boe as “adjusted funds flow netback”.

Birchcliff calculates “adjusted funds flow per basic common share” as aggregate adjusted funds flow in the period divided by the basic common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per basic common share assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial strength on a per common share basis.

Free Funds Flow Per Basic Common Share

Birchcliff calculates “free funds flow per basic common share” as aggregate free funds flow in the period divided by the basic common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that free funds flow per basic common share assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial strength and its ability to generate shareholder returns on a per common share basis.

Transportation and Other Expense Per Boe

Birchcliff calculates “transportation and other expense per boe” as aggregate transportation and other expense in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that transportation and other expense per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s cost structure as it relates to its transportation and marketing activities by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Operating Netback Per Boe

Birchcliff calculates “operating netback per boe” as aggregate operating netback in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that operating netback per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s operating profitability and sustainability by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Effective Average Realized Sales Price – Total Corporate, Total Natural Gas, AECO Market and NYMEX HH Market

Birchcliff calculates “effective average realized sales price” as effective sales, in each of total corporate, total natural gas, AECO market and NYMEX HH market, as the case may be, divided by the effective production in each of the markets during the period. Management believes that disclosing effective average realized sales price for each natural gas market assists management and investors in comparing Birchcliff’s commodity price realizations in each natural gas market on a per unit basis.

Supplementary Financial Measures

NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio. The supplementary financial measures used in this press release are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

The supplementary financial measures used in this press release include: operating expense per boe; average realized sales price per bbl, Mcf and boe; petroleum and natural gas revenue per boe; royalty expense per boe; G&A expense, net per boe; interest expense per boe; realized gain (loss) on financial instruments per boe; other cash income (expense) per boe; depletion and depreciation expense per boe; unrealized gain on financial instruments per boe; other (expense) income per boe; dividends on preferred shares per boe; deferred income tax expense per boe; net income to common shareholders per boe; average realized natural gas sales price per Mcf; natural gas transportation costs per Mcf; and natural gas sales netback per Mcf.

Capital Management Measures

NI 52-112 defines a capital management measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to enable an individual to evaluate an entity’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity’s capital; (ii) is not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity. Set forth below is a description of the capital management measures used in this press release.

Total Debt and Total Surplus

Birchcliff calculates “total debt (surplus)” as the amount outstanding under the Corporation’s Credit Facilities (if any) plus working capital deficit (less working capital surplus) plus the fair value of the current asset portion of financial instruments less the fair value of the current liability portion of financial instruments and less capital securities (if any) at the end of the period. Management believes that total debt (surplus) assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s overall liquidity and financial position at the end of the period. The following table provides a reconciliation of the amount outstanding under the Credit Facilities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to total debt for the periods indicated:

As at, ($000s) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Revolving term credit facilities 196,989 276,030 500,870 648,327 Working capital deficit (surplus)(1) (80,650 ) 18,633 53,312 16,058 Fair value of financial instruments – asset(2) 69,725 13,099 69 17,565 Fair value of financial instruments – liability(2) – (2,663 ) (16,586 ) (5,717 ) Capital securities – (38,205 ) (38,268 ) (38,328 ) Total debt(3) 186,064 266,894 499,397 637,905

(1) Current liabilities less current assets.

(2) Reflects the current portion only.

(3) Total debt can also be derived from the amounts outstanding under the Corporation’s Credit Facilities plus accounts payable and less cash, accounts receivable and accrued liabilities and prepaid expenses and deposits at the end of the period.

ADVISORIES

Unaudited Information

All financial and operational information contained in this press release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is unaudited.

Currency

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and all references to “$” and “CDN$” are to Canadian dollars and all references to “US$” are to United States dollars.

Boe Conversions

Boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

MMBtu Pricing Conversions

$1.00 per MMBtu equals $1.00 per Mcf based on a standard heat value Mcf.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including netbacks. These oil and gas metrics do not have any standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. As such, they should not be used to make comparisons. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide investors with measures to compare Birchcliff’s performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of Birchcliff’s future performance, which may not compare to Birchcliff’s performance in previous periods, and therefore should not be unduly relied upon. For additional information regarding netbacks, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Production

With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release: (i) references to “light oil” mean “light crude oil and medium crude oil” as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”); (ii) references to “liquids” mean “light crude oil and medium crude oil” and “natural gas liquids” (including condensate) as such terms are defined in NI 51-101; and (iii) references to “natural gas” mean “shale gas”, which also includes an immaterial amount of “conventional natural gas”, as such terms are defined in NI 51-101. In addition, NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. Birchcliff has disclosed condensate separately from other natural gas liquids as the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and Birchcliff believes presenting the two commodities separately provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom.

Initial Production Rates

Any references in this press release to initial production rates or other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue to produce and decline thereafter and are not indicative of the long-term performance or the ultimate recovery of such wells. In addition, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” or “load water” fluids used in well completion stimulation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Birchcliff. Such rates are based on field estimates and may be based on limited data available at this time.

With respect to the production rates for the Corporation’s 10-well 04-04 pad in Pouce Coupe disclosed herein, such rates represent the cumulative volumes for each well measured at the wellhead separator for the 30 and 60 days (as applicable) of production immediately after each well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable (between 0 and 4 days), divided by 30 or 60 (as applicable), which were then added together to determine the aggregate production rates for the 10-well pad and then divided by 10 to determine the per well average production rates. The production rates excluded the hours and days when the wells did not produce. Approximate tubing pressures for the 10 wells were stabilized between 3.5 and 4.1 MPa for IP 30 production rates and between 3.5 and 3.8 MPa for IP 60 production rates. Approximate casing pressures for the 10 wells were stabilized between 8.6 and 13.5 MPa for IP 30 production rates and between 8.1 and 13.2 MPa for IP 60 production rates.

To-date, no pressure transient or well-test interpretation has been carried out on any of the wells. The natural gas volumes represent raw natural gas volumes as opposed to sales gas volumes.

F&D Capital Expenditures

Unless otherwise stated, references in this press release to “F&D capital expenditures” denotes exploration and development expenditures determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that F&D capital expenditures assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff capital cost outlay associated with its exploration and development activities for the purposes of finding and developing its reserves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward‐looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Birchcliff’s future plans, strategy, operations, performance or financial position and are based on Birchcliff’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements have been made by Birchcliff in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “plan”, “focus”, “future”, “outlook”, “position”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “potential”, “proposed”, “predict”, “budget”, “continue”, “targeting”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “on track”, “maintain”, “deliver” and other similar words and expressions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Birchcliff believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and Birchcliff makes no representation that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those set out in the forward-looking statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward‐looking statements relating to the following:

Birchcliff’s plans and other aspects of its anticipated future financial performance, results, operations, focus, objectives, strategies, opportunities, priorities and goals, including: that the execution of its 2023 capital program will result in annual average production of 81,000 to 83,000 boe/d in 2023, a 5% increase over 2022; that after the payment of Birchcliff’s targeted 2023 annual common share dividend of $0.80 per share ($0.20 per share quarterly), it will have a cash surplus of approximately $295 million to $325 million at December 31, 2023; that the Corporation expects to announce the details of its 2023 capital program and updated five year plan for 2023 to 2027 on January 18, 2023; and that the unutilized credit capacity under the Corporation’s Credit Facilities provides it with significant financial flexibility and additional capital resources to fund its working capital requirements, capital expenditure programs and dividend payments if required in the future;

the information set forth under the heading “Operations Update” regarding Birchcliff’s capital programs and exploration and development activities and the timing thereof, including: that the wells brought on production in Q3 2022 have an average payout of less than a year, driven by efficient execution and robust commodity prices; that Birchcliff anticipates providing further details regarding the results of the 9 wells on its 06-35 pad with the release of its Q4 2022 results; estimates of capital expenditures; that it is expected that the accelerated capital expenditures approved by the Corporation’s board of directors will result in Birchcliff drilling 14 (14.0 net) wells in 2022 of the 36 (36.0 net) total wells planned for the Corporation’s 2023 capital program, and bringing 6 (6.0 net) of those wells on production in late December 2022; that accelerating its 2023 capital program will result in incremental production early in 2023, allowing the Corporation to take advantage of stronger expected natural gas prices that are typically seen in the winter months and allowing it to significantly decrease the risks related to the price and availability of drilling and other oilfield services during a period of very tight supply; and the timing of the drilling, completions activities and bringing on production of the additional 14 wells and targeted production types;

the information set forth under the heading “Outlook and Guidance – 2022 Guidance” and elsewhere in this press release as it relates to Birchcliff’s outlook and guidance for 2022, including: estimates of annual and Q4 average production, production commodity mix, average expenses, adjusted funds flow, F&D capital expenditures, free funds flow, common share dividends, excess free funds flow, total debt at year end and natural gas market exposure and the expected impact of changes in commodity prices and the CDN/US exchange rate on Birchcliff’s estimate of free funds flow; that the estimate of total debt at December 31, 2022 is expected to be comprised of any amounts outstanding under the Credit Facilities and adjusted working capital, which is expected to be largely comprised of cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable and accrued liabilities at the end of the year; that the Corporation is on track to achieve its 2022 annual average production guidance of 78,000 boe/d, which is expected to generate approximately $1.02 billion of adjusted funds flow and $655 million to $665 million of free funds flow, based on the assumptions set forth herein; and that the Corporation anticipates F&D capital expenditures to be between $355 million and $365 million, which includes $80 million being spent to prepare for the efficient execution of the Corporation’s 2023 capital program;

the information set forth under the heading “Outlook and Guidance – Preliminary 2023 Guidance” and elsewhere in this press release as it relates to Birchcliff’s preliminary outlook and guidance for 2023, including: estimates of annual average production, average expenses, adjusted funds flow, F&D capital expenditures, free funds flow, common share dividends, excess free funds flow, total surplus at year end and natural gas market exposure and the expected impact of changes in commodity prices and the CDN/US exchange rate on Birchcliff’s estimate of free funds flow; that the estimate of total surplus at December 31, 2023 is expected to be comprised of adjusted working capital, which is expected to be largely comprised of cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable and accrued liabilities at the end of the year; that Birchcliff is currently targeting F&D capital expenditures of $240 million to $270 million in 2023, which will allow the Corporation to bring approximately 30 wells on production in 2023; that with the addition of the 6 wells that will be brought on production in late December 2022, the Corporation expects to deliver annual average production of 81,000 to 83,000 boe/d in 2023, a 5% increase over 2022; that Birchcliff is currently forecasting approximately $855 million of adjusted funds flow and $585 million to $615 million of free funds flow in 2023, based on the assumptions set forth herein; and that Birchcliff continues to work through its plans for 2023 and expects to announce the details of its 2023 capital program and updated five year plan for 2023 to 2027 on January 18, 2023;

the information set forth under the heading “Outlook and Guidance – Forecast Royalties, Taxes and Fees”, including: that Birchcliff currently forecasts that total royalties and other taxes and fees to be paid to the Province of Alberta in 2022 and 2023 will be in the amount of approximately $206 million and $168 million, respectively; that Birchcliff currently forecasts that corporate income taxes to be paid to the Federal Government in 2023 will be in the amount of approximately $49 million; and that the Corporation expects to have sufficient tax pools available to offset taxable income in 2022 and therefore no corporate income taxes are expected to paid in 2022; and

the performance and other characteristics of Birchcliff’s oil and natural gas properties and expected results from its assets.

With respect to the forward‐looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the degree to which the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition will be disrupted by circumstances attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic; prevailing and future commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, royalty rates and tax rates; the state of the economy, financial markets and the exploration, development and production business; the political environment in which Birchcliff operates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes, environmental, climate change and other laws; the Corporation’s ability to comply with existing and future environmental, climate change and other laws; future cash flow, debt and dividend levels; future operating, transportation, G&A and other expenses; Birchcliff’s ability to access capital and obtain financing on acceptable terms; the timing and amount of capital expenditures and the sources of funding for capital expenditures and other activities; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures to carry out planned operations; the successful and timely implementation of capital projects and the timing, location and extent of future drilling and other operations; results of operations; Birchcliff’s ability to continue to develop its assets and obtain the anticipated benefits therefrom; the performance of existing and future wells; reserves volumes and Birchcliff’s ability to replace and expand reserves through acquisition, development or exploration; the impact of competition on Birchcliff; the availability of, demand for and cost of labour, services and materials; the approval of the board of directors of future dividends; the ability to obtain any necessary regulatory or other approvals in a timely manner; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to Birchcliff; the ability of Birchcliff to secure adequate processing and transportation for its products; Birchcliff’s ability to successfully market natural gas and liquids; the results of the Corporation’s risk management and market diversification activities; and Birchcliff’s natural gas market exposure. In addition to the foregoing assumptions, Birchcliff has made the following assumptions with respect to certain forward-looking statements contained in this press release:

With respect to Birchcliff’s 2022 guidance (as updated on October 13, 2022): The following commodity prices and exchange rate are assumed: an average WTI price of US$95.00/bbl; an average WTI-MSW differential of CDN$2.50/bbl; an average AECO price of CDN$5.25/GJ; an average Dawn price of US$6.35/MMBtu; an average NYMEX HH price of US$6.85/MMBtu; and an exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) of 1.30. These commodity price and exchange rate assumptions are based on anticipated full-year averages, which include settled benchmark commodity prices and exchange rate for the period from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and forward strip benchmark commodity prices and CDN/US exchange rate as of October 5, 2022 for the period from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Birchcliff’s production guidance for 2022 assumes that: the 2022 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated; no unexpected outages occur in the infrastructure that Birchcliff relies on to produce its wells and that any transportation service curtailments or unplanned outages that occur will be short in duration or otherwise insignificant; the construction of new infrastructure meets timing and operational expectations; existing wells continue to meet production expectations; and future wells scheduled to come on production meet timing, production and capital expenditure expectations. Birchcliff’s estimate of capital expenditures for 2022 assumes that the 2022 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated. The amount and allocation of capital expenditures for exploration and development activities by area and the number and types of wells to be drilled and brought on production is dependent upon results achieved and is subject to review and modification by management on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Actual spending may vary due to a variety of factors, including commodity prices, economic conditions, results of operations and costs of labour, services and materials. Birchcliff’s estimates of adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow for 2022 assume that: the 2022 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated and the level of capital spending for 2022 set forth herein will be achieved; and the targets for production, production commodity mix, expenses and natural gas market exposure and the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set forth herein are met. Birchcliff’s estimate of adjusted funds flow takes into account the effects of its physical and financial basis swap contracts outstanding as at October 13, 2022 and excludes annual cash incentive payments that have not been approved by Birchcliff’s board of directors. Birchcliff’s estimate of total debt at December 31, 2022 assumes that: (i) any free funds flow remaining after the payment of dividends, asset retirement obligations and other amounts for administrative assets, financing fees and capital lease obligations is allocated towards debt reduction in 2022; (ii) there are 266 million common shares outstanding, with no further buybacks of common shares occurring during 2022; (iii) a dividend of $0.02 per common share is paid for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, with no further special dividends paid during 2022; (iv) no significant acquisitions or dispositions are completed by the Corporation and there is no repayment of debt using the proceeds from equity issuances during 2022; (v) there are no further proceeds received from the exercise of stock options or performance warrants during 2022; (vi) the 2022 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated with F&D capital expenditures of $355 million to $365 million; and (vii) the targets for production, production commodity mix, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and natural gas market exposure and the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set forth herein are met. Birchcliff’s estimate of total debt at December 31, 2022 excludes annual cash incentive payments that have not been approved by Birchcliff’s board of directors. Birchcliff’s guidance regarding its natural gas market exposure for 2022 assumes: (i) 175,000 GJ/d being sold on a physical basis at the Dawn price; (ii) 22,040 GJ/d being sold at Alliance on a physical basis at the AECO 5A price plus a premium; and (iii) 152,500 MMBtu/d being contracted on a financial and physical basis at an average fixed basis differential price between AECO 7A and NYMEX HH of approximately US$1.23/MMBtu.

With respect to Birchcliff’s preliminary guidance for 2023 (as provided on October 13, 2022): The following commodity prices and exchange rate are assumed: an average WTI price of US$80.00/bbl; an average WTI-MSW differential of CDN$5.00/bbl; an average AECO price of CDN$4.80/GJ; an average Dawn price of US$5.30/MMBtu; an average NYMEX HH price of US$5.55/MMBtu; and an exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) of 1.35. These commodity price and exchange rate assumptions are based on anticipated full-year averages, which include forward strip benchmark commodity prices and CDN/US exchange rate as of October 5, 2022 for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. Birchcliff’s preliminary production guidance for 2023 is subject to similar assumptions set forth herein for Birchcliff’s 2022 production guidance. Birchcliff’s estimate of F&D capital expenditures for 2023 assumes that Birchcliff’s 2023 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated. Birchcliff’s estimates of adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and excess free funds flow for 2023 assume that: Birchcliff’s 2023 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated and the level of capital spending for 2023 set forth herein will be achieved; and the targets for production, expenses and natural gas market exposure and the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set forth herein are met. Birchcliff’s estimate of adjusted funds flow takes into account the effects of its physical and financial basis swap contracts outstanding as at October 13, 2022 and excludes annual cash incentive payments that have not been approved by Birchcliff’s board of directors. Birchcliff’s estimate of total surplus at December 31, 2023 assumes that: (i) any free funds flow remaining after the payment of dividends, asset retirement obligations and other amounts for administrative assets, financing fees and capital lease obligations is allocated towards full debt repayment in 2023; (ii) there are 266 million common shares outstanding, with no buybacks of common shares occurring during 2023; (iii) an annual common share dividend of $0.80 per share is paid in 2023, with no special dividends paid during 2023; (iv) no significant acquisitions or dispositions are completed by the Corporation and there is no repayment of debt using the proceeds from equity issuances during 2023; (v) there are no proceeds received from the exercise of stock options or performance warrants during 2023; (vi) the 2023 capital program will be carried out as currently contemplated with F&D capital expenditures of $240 million to $270 million; and (vii) the targets for production, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and natural gas market exposure and the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set forth herein are met. Birchcliff’s estimate of total surplus at December 31, 2023 excludes annual cash incentive payments that have not been approved by Birchcliff’s board of directors. Birchcliff’s guidance regarding its natural gas market exposure for 2023 assumes: (i) 175,000 GJ/d being sold on a physical basis at the Dawn price; and (ii) 152,500 MMBtu/d being contracted on a financial and physical basis at an average fixed basis differential price between AECO 7A and NYMEX HH of approximately US$1.23/MMBtu.

Birchcliff’s forecasts of royalties to be paid in 2022 and 2023 are based on the current royalty regime in Alberta and Birchcliff’s forecast of taxes to be paid in 2023 is based on the current tax regimes in the Province of Alberta and in Canada. In addition, such forecasts are based on the Corporation’s guidance and commodity price assumptions for 2022 and 2023 as set forth herein.

With respect to statements of future wells to be drilled and brought on production, such statements assume: the continuing validity of the geological and other technical interpretations performed by Birchcliff’s technical staff, which indicate that commercially economic volumes can be recovered from Birchcliff’s lands as a result of drilling future wells; and that commodity prices and general economic conditions will warrant proceeding with the drilling of such wells.

Birchcliff’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the risks posed by pandemics (including COVID-19), epidemics and global conflict (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine) and their impacts on supply and demand and commodity prices; actions taken by OPEC and other major producers of crude oil and the impact such actions may have on supply and demand and commodity prices; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, revenue, costs, expenses and reserves; the risk that any of the Corporation’s material assumptions prove to be materially inaccurate (including the Corporation’s commodity price and exchange rate assumptions for 2022 and 2023); the potential for changes to the Corporation’s preliminary estimate of F&D capital expenditures for 2023, which could impact the Corporation’s other preliminary 2023 guidance; general economic, market and business conditions which will, among other things, impact the demand for and market prices of Birchcliff’s products and Birchcliff’s access to capital; volatility of crude oil and natural gas prices; risks associated with increasing costs, whether due to high inflation rates, supply chain disruptions or other factors; fluctuations in exchange and interest rates; stock market volatility; loss of market demand; an inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources on terms acceptable to the Corporation; risks associated with Birchcliff’s Credit Facilities, including a failure to comply with covenants under the agreement governing the Credit Facilities and the risk that the borrowing base limit may be redetermined; fluctuations in the costs of borrowing; operational risks and liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires, severe weather, explosions, blow-outs, equipment failures, transportation incidents and other similar events; an inability to access sufficient water or other fluids needed for operations; uncertainty that development activities in connection with Birchcliff’s assets will be economic; an inability to access or implement some or all of the technology necessary to operate its assets and achieve expected future results; the accuracy of estimates of reserves, future net revenue and production levels; geological, technical, drilling, construction and processing problems; uncertainty of geological and technical data; horizontal drilling and completions techniques and the failure of drilling results to meet expectations for reserves or production; uncertainties related to Birchcliff’s future potential drilling locations; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the accuracy of cost estimates and variances in Birchcliff’s actual costs and economic returns from those anticipated; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; changes to the regulatory framework in the locations where the Corporation operates, including changes to tax laws, Crown royalty rates, environmental laws, climate change laws, carbon tax regimes, incentive programs and other regulations that affect the oil and natural gas industry; actions by government authorities, including those with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; an inability of the Corporation to comply with existing and future environmental, climate change and other laws; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental laws; political uncertainty and uncertainty associated with government policy changes; dependence on facilities, gathering lines and pipelines; uncertainties and risks associated with pipeline restrictions and outages to third-party infrastructure that could cause disruptions to production; the lack of available pipeline capacity and an inability to secure adequate and cost-effective processing and transportation for Birchcliff’s products; an inability to satisfy obligations under Birchcliff’s firm marketing and transportation arrangements; shortages in equipment and skilled personnel; the absence or loss of key employees; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands, equipment and skilled personnel; management of Birchcliff’s growth; environmental and climate change risks, claims and liabilities; potential litigation; default under or breach of agreements by counterparties and potential enforceability issues in contracts; claims by Indigenous peoples; the reassessment by taxing or regulatory authorities of the Corporation’s prior transactions and filings; unforeseen title defects; third-party claims regarding the Corporation’s right to use technology and equipment; uncertainties associated with the outcome of litigation or other proceedings involving Birchcliff; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; risks associated with Birchcliff’s risk management and market diversification activities; risks associated with the declaration and payment of future dividends, including the discretion of Birchcliff’s board of directors to declare dividends and change the Corporation’s dividend policy; the failure to obtain any required approvals in a timely manner or at all; the failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions and the risk of unforeseen difficulties in integrating acquired assets into Birchcliff’s operations; negative public perception of the oil and natural gas industry and fossil fuels; the Corporation’s reliance on hydraulic fracturing; market competition, including from alternative energy sources; changing demand for petroleum products; the availability of insurance and the risk that certain losses may not be insured; breaches or failure of information systems and security (including risks associated with cyber-attacks); risks associated with the ownership of the Corporation’s securities; and the accuracy of the Corporation’s accounting estimates and judgments.

While Birchcliff anticipates approval by the board of directors of the proposed increase to the annual common share dividend to $0.80 per share in 2023, the payment of such dividend remains subject to the approval of the board of directors. In addition, the proposed increase to the common share dividend in 2023 is subject to commodity prices. The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to the discretion of the board of directors and may not be approved or may vary depending on a variety of factors and conditions existing from time to time, including commodity prices, free funds flow, current and forecast commodity prices, fluctuations in working capital, financial requirements of Birchcliff, applicable laws (including solvency tests under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) for the declaration and payment of dividends) and other factors beyond Birchcliff’s control. The payment of dividends to shareholders is not assured or guaranteed and dividends may be reduced or suspended entirely. In addition to the foregoing, the Corporation’s ability to pay dividends now or in the future may be limited by covenants contained in the agreements governing any indebtedness that the Corporation has incurred or may incur in the future, including the terms of the Credit Facilities. The agreement governing the Credit Facilities provides that Birchcliff is not permitted to make any distribution (which includes dividends) at any time when an event of default exists or would reasonably be expected to exist upon making such distribution, unless such event of default arose subsequent to the ordinary course declaration of the applicable distribution.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect results of operations, financial performance or financial results are included in Birchcliff’s most recent Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other reports filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This press release contains information that may constitute future-orientated financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Birchcliff’s prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Birchcliff’s actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. Birchcliff has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Birchcliff’s future operations and management’s current expectations relating to Birchcliff’s future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FOFI contained herein was made as of the date of this press release. Unless required by applicable laws, Birchcliff does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any FOFI statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Birchcliff’s future operations and management’s current expectations relating to Birchcliff’s future performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release. Unless required by applicable laws, Birchcliff does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT BIRCHCLIFF:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.