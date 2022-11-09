Keyera Corp. announces 2022 third quarter results

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera’s results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera’s historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management’s Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Keyera’s website at www.keyera.com .

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”)

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 135,104 106,376 790,919 486,876 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital 83,031 62,386 (128,921) 44,297 Funds from operations 218,135 168,762 661,998 531,173 Maintenance capital (34,374) (8,060) (68,516) (33,882) Leases (11,230) (10,819) (32,691) (33,455) Prepaid lease asset (596) (631) (1,845) (1,893) Inventory write-down (9,595) — (9,595) — Distributable cash flow 162,340 149,252 549,351 461,943



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company’s dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow1 162,340 149,252 549,351 461,943 Dividends declared to shareholders 106,091 106,091 318,273 318,273 Payout ratio 65 % 71 % 58 % 69 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains/losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains/losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera’s results from operations. In particular, these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 123,389 69,800 410,189 234,220 Add: Finance costs 40,892 43,442 124,267 125,559 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 68,645 68,667 172,634 201,121 Income tax expense 39,571 20,910 128,216 69,699 EBITDA 272,497 202,819 835,306 630,599 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related contracts (42,696) 1,749 (42,116) 36,778 Net foreign currency loss (gain) on U.S. debt and other 17,048 823 26,316 (2,152) Impairment expense — 8,187 — 17,681 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment — — 477 (20,797) Adjusted EBITDA 246,849 213,578 819,983 662,109



Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 89,628 102,993 124,235 (72) 316,784 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (562) (1,579) (40,555) — (42,696) Realized margin (loss) 89,066 101,414 83,680 (72) 274,088

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 76,536 98,885 56,295 (424) 231,292 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (300) (545) 2,594 — 1,749 Realized margin (loss) 76,236 98,340 58,889 (424) 233,041

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 254,883 307,337 386,680 (928) 947,972 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (948) (3,178) (37,990) — (42,116) Realized margin (loss) 253,935 304,159 348,690 (928) 905,856

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 241,356 299,282 161,952 (1,365) 701,225 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 38 (266) 37,006 — 36,778 Realized margin (loss) 241,394 299,016 198,958 (1,365) 738,003



Forward-Looking Statements

In order to provide readers with information regarding Keyera, including its assessment of future plans and operations, its financial outlook and future prospects overall, this press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar words or expressions, including the negatives or variations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding:

target payout and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios;

future capital expenditures and cash taxes, including the anticipated costs of the KAPS pipeline system;

industry, market and economic conditions, including but not limited to commodity prices, and any anticipated effects on Keyera;

Keyera’s future financial position and operational performance and future financial contributions and margins from its business segments including, but not limited to, Keyera’s expectation that between the years 2023 and 2025, its Marketing business will contribute on average, a “base realized margin” of between $250 million and $280 million annually and a 2022 contribution of between $380 million and $410 million ;

and annually and a 2022 contribution of between and ; estimated maintenance and turnaround costs and estimated decommissioning expenses;

expected costs, in-service dates and schedules for KAPS and other capital projects (including projects under construction/development and proposed projects) and sources of funding for such projects;

Keyera’s financial priorities and ESG initiatives.

All forward-looking information reflects Keyera’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking information is made and in light of Keyera’s current expectations. Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance. Management believes that its assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are reasonable based on the information available on the date such information is provided and the process used to prepare the information. However, it cannot assure readers that these expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned that they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information included in this press release. Further, readers are cautioned that the forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, Keyera does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Further information about the assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors affecting the forward-looking information contained in this press release is available in filings made by Keyera with Canadian provincial securities commissions, including under “Forward-Looking Statements” in Keyera’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the period ended September 30, 2022 and in Keyera’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, each of which is available on the company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.