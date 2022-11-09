Peyto Reports Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Plans Including 120% Dividend Increase

A conference call will be held with senior management of Peyto to answer questions with respect to the Company’s Q3 2022 results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (MT), or 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Access to the webcast can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/63diipc2. To participate in the call, please register for the event at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa32bb1a63d5c40828affc0ac248c5941. Participants will be issued a dial in number and PIN to join the conference call and ask questions. Alternatively, questions can be submitted prior to the call at info@peyto.com. The conference call will be archived on the Peyto Exploration & Development website at www.peyto.com.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis/Financial Statements

A copy of the third quarter report to shareholders, including the MD&A, unaudited financial statements and related notes, is available at http://www.peyto.com/Files/Financials/2022/Q32022FS.pdf and at http://www.peyto.com/Files/Financials/2022/Q32022MDA.pdf and will be filed at SEDAR, www.sedar.com at a later date.

Jean-Paul Lachance Darren Gee President and Chief Operating Officer Chief Executive Officer November 9, 2022

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) as defined by applicable securities laws that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Peyto’s control. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “plan”, “expect”, “prospective”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, or other similar words or statements that certain events “may” or “will” occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimates, opinions, and assumptions at the time the statements were made, including assumptions relating to: macro-economic conditions, including public health concerns (including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other geopolitical risks, the condition of the global economy and, specifically, the condition of the crude oil and natural gas industry, and the ongoing significant volatility in world markets; other industry conditions; changes in laws and regulations including, without limitation, the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; increased competition; the availability of qualified operating or management personnel; fluctuations in other commodity prices, foreign exchange or interest rates; stock market volatility and fluctuations in market valuations of companies with respect to announced transactions and the final valuations thereof; results of exploration and testing activities; and the ability to obtain required approvals and extensions from regulatory authorities. Management of the Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive from them. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the forecast costs of future abandonment and reclamation liability; expectations regarding future drilling inventory; the future outlook for commodity prices; expectations regarding the Company’s margin of profit; the Company’s drilling and completion program for 2022 and 2023, including the timing of the drilling program; the Company filling up the remaining capacity in its Brazeau and Aurora gas plants; the 40 future drilling locations identified in the recent Brazeau acquisition; that there are multiple prospective horizons in each section of rights which expand the 49 gross sections into 243 gross locations in the Brazeau Area; the Company’s drilling on newly acquired Brazeau lands beginning to fill the Aurora facility; the Aurora facility will be filled by Q1 2023; the cost of market diversification activities continuing to fall and being replaced with current lower cost basis deals; Peyto’s risk management program smoothing commodity prices and adding greater predictability in cash flow for the purpose of capital planning and dividend payouts; the Company completing and bringing on 17 net new wells before year end; the Chambers area facilitating future growth; the Company’s ERH well design opening up more resources for economic development and future drilling; the drilling in the Company’s new Dunvegan play; the development of the new Whitehorse play; the Company’s ability to construct and begin to fill a 50 MMcf/d gas plant in Whitehorse; the Company’s internal projections of over 60 identified ERH development locations in its recently announced farm-in; that deeper development drilling in the Whitehorse area will identify multiple shallower horizons; the enhanced 2023 summer drilling program taking advantage of reduced service costs; the Company adding production at similar capital efficiencies as 2022; profit margins continuing to increase; the hedging program securing funding for capital programs, dividends and planned debt repayments; the global market for natural gas and the new demand for North American natural gas; the Company realizing a rising natural gas price despite a falling future NYMEX natural gas price curve; the Company’s expected capital expenditure program for 2023 of between $425–$475 million and the usage of 4-5 drilling rigs in connection therewith; the Company’s adding 35,000 to 40,000 boe/d in new production by the end of 2023; the expected production decline rate of 27% during 2023; the projected year-end production totals in 2022 and 2023 of 110,000 beo/d and 120,000 boe/d, respectively; the Company’s expectation of the 2023 capital program being funded from less than half of its after-tax cashflow; that over half of forecast profits will be retained to reduce indebtedness while the remainder will be used to pay dividends; Peyto’s market diversification activities and direct industrial connection resulting in rising realized gas prices; rising realized gas prices and rising production resulting in growing FFO, earnings and dividends beyond 2023; Peyto’s balance sheet being sufficiently robust in 2023 to allow for earnings to be exclusively allocated towards dividends; the continued protection of commodity price realizations being the key to solidifying increased earnings and dividends in future years; recent corporate and property acquisitions, farm-ins and crown land purchases, along with new gas plant infrastructure setting the stage for several years of exciting development opportunities; Peyto amassing sufficient take away capacity and market diversification to enable growing production to access improving commodity prices; anticipated improvement of costs and profitability; and the Company’s overall strategy and focus.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Peyto’s actual financial results, performance or achievement in future periods to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements, including but not limited to, risks associated with: continued changes and volatility in general global economic conditions including, without limitations, the economic conditions in North America and public health concerns (including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic); continued fluctuations and volatility in commodity prices, foreign exchange or interest rates; continued stock market volatility; imprecision of reserves estimates; competition from other industry participants; failure to secure required equipment; increased competition; the lack of availability of qualified operating or management personnel; environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations including, without limitation, the adoption of new environmental and tax laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. In addition, to the extent that any forward-looking statements presented herein constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, as defined by applicable securities legislation, such information has been approved by management of Peyto and has been presented to provide management’s expectations used for budgeting and planning purposes and for providing clarity with respect to Peyto’s strategic direction based on the assumptions presented herein and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Readers are encouraged to review the material risks discussed in Peyto’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors” and in Peyto’s annual management’s discussion and analysis under the heading “Risk Management”.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Peyto’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Peyto will derive there from. The forward-looking statements, including any future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and Peyto does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

To provide a single unit of production for analytical purposes, natural gas production and reserves volumes are converted mathematically to equivalent barrels of oil (BOE). Peyto uses the industry-accepted standard conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf = 1 bbl). The 6:1 BOE ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is not based on current prices. While the BOE ratio is useful for comparative measures and observing trends, it does not accurately reflect individual product values and might be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. As well, given that the value ratio, based on the current price of crude oil to natural gas, is significantly different from the 6:1 energy equivalency ratio, using a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Drilling Locations

This news release discloses drilling locations or targets with respect to the Company’s assets, all of which are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on the Company’s prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production, and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill any unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources, or production. The drilling locations on which the Company actually drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, receipt of regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations may have been derisked by drilling existing wells in relatively close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, management has less certainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, Peyto employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, and cash flow used in investing activities, as indicators of Peyto’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations

“Funds from operations” is a non-GAAP measure which represents cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and provision for future performance-based compensation. Management considers funds from operations and per share calculations of funds from operations to be key measures as they demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to pay dividends, repay debt and make capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds from operations provides a useful measure of Peyto’s ability to generate cash that is not subject to short-term movements in operating working capital. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flows from operating activities.

Three Months ended September 30 Nine Months ended September 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities 205,464 101,982 611,835 307,648 Change in non-cash working capital (14,155) 2,626 (13,633) (4,139) Decommissioning expenditures 3,579 – 3,579 – Performance based compensation 2,500 – 5,000 – Funds from operations 197,388 104,608 606,781 303,509



Free Funds Flow

Peyto uses free funds flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Peyto’s business, measuring its funds after capital investment available to manage debt levels, pay dividends, and return capital to shareholders through activities such as share repurchases. Peyto calculates free funds flow as funds from operations generated during the period less additions to property, plant and equipment, included in cash flow from investing activities in the statement of cash flows. By removing the impact of current period additions to property, plant and equipment from funds from operations, Management monitors its free funds flow to inform its capital allocation decisions. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free funds flow is cash from operating activities. The following table details the calculation of free funds flow and the reconciliation from cash flow from operating activities to free funds flow.

Three Months ended September 30

Nine Months ended September 30

($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities 205,464 101,982 611,835 307,648 Change in non-cash working capital (14,155) 2,626 (13,633) (4,139) Decommissioning expenditures 3,579 – 3,579 – Performance based compensation 2,500 – 5,000 – Funds from operations 197,388 104,608 606,781 303,509 Total capital expenditures (140,400) (90,170) (391,820) (256,107) Free funds flow 56,988 14,438 214,961 47,402



Total Capital Expenditures

Peyto uses the term total capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company’s annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for total capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. The following table details the calculation of cash flow used in investing activities to total capital expenditures.

Three Months ended September 30

Nine Months ended September 30

($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows used in investing activities 140,934 69,236 401,612 251,386 Change in prepaid capital (6,740) (221) 8,190 (4,687) Corporate acquisitions – – (22,220) – Change in non-cash working capital relating to investing activities 6,206 21,155 4,238 9,408 Total capital expenditures 140,400 90,170 391,820 256,107



Net Debt

“Net debt” is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of long-term debt and working capital excluding the current financial derivative instruments and current portion of lease obligations. It is used by management to analyze the financial position and leverage of the Company. Net debt is reconciled to long-term debt which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

($000) As at

September 30, 2022 As at

December 31, 2021 As at

September 30, 2021 Long-term debt 934,828 1,065,712 1,065,000 Current assets (180,885) (144,370) (133,427) Current liabilities 506,950 239,620 401,936 Financial derivative instruments (289,149) (61,091) (200,716) Current portion of lease obligation (1,255) (1,123) (1,193) Net debt 970,489 1,098,748 1,131,600



Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Funds from Operations per Share

Peyto presents funds from operations per share by dividing funds from operations by the Company’s diluted or basic weighted average common shares outstanding. “Funds from operations” is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that funds from operations per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Netback per MCFE and BOE

“Netback” is a non-GAAP measure that represents the profit margin associated with the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Peyto computes “field netback per Mcfe” as commodity sales from production, plus net third party sales, if any, plus other income, less royalties, operating, and transportation expense divided by production. “Cash netback” is calculated as “field netback” less interest, less general and administration expense and plus or minus realized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, divided by production. Netbacks are per unit of production measures used to assess Peyto’s performance and efficiency. The primary factors that produce Peyto’s strong netbacks and high margins are a low-cost structure and the high heat content of its natural gas that results in higher commodity prices.

Three Months ended September 30

Nine Months ended September 30

($/Mcfe) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Sale Price 6.48 4.78 6.65 4.13 Realized hedging loss (1.60) (1.45) (1.48) (0.82) Net Sale Price 4.88 3.33 5.17 3.31 Net third party sales 0.07 – 0.03 – Other income 0.04 0.01 0.02 0.01 Royalties (0.70) (0.36) (0.75) (0.31) Operating costs (0.38) (0.35) (0.39) (0.35) Transportation (0.26) (0.23) (0.27) (0.20) Field netback(1) 3.61 2.39 3.79 2.45 Net general and administrative (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.04) Interest on long-term debt (0.21) (0.26) (0.21) (0.32) Realized gain on foreign exchange 0.02 – 0.01 – Cash netback(1) ($/Mcfe) 3.44 2.11 3.59 2.09 Cash netback(1) ($/boe) 20.62 12.68 21.56 12.55



Return on Equity

Peyto calculates ROE, expressed as a percentage, as Earnings divided by the Equity. Peyto uses ROE as a measure of long- term financial performance, to measure how effectively Management utilizes the capital it has been provided by shareholders and to demonstrate to shareholders the returns generated over the long term.

Return on Capital Employed

Peyto calculates ROCE, expressed as a percentage, as EBIT divided by Total Assets less Current Liabilities per the Financial Statements. Peyto uses ROCE as a measure of long-term financial performance, to measure how effectively Management utilizes the capital (debt and equity) it has been provided and to demonstrate to shareholders the returns generated over the long term.

Total Payout Ratio

“Total payout ratio” is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated as the sum of dividends declared plus additions to property, plant and equipment, divided by funds from operations. This ratio represents the percentage of the capital expenditures and dividends that is funded by cashflow. Management uses this measure, among others, to assess the sustainability of Peyto’s dividend and capital program.

Three Months ended September 30

Nine Months ended September 30

($000, except total payout ratio) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total dividends declared 25,686 1,671 76,529 4,979 Total capital expenditures 140,400 90,170 391,820 256,107 Total payout 166,086 91,841 468,349 261,086 Funds from operations 197,388 104,608 606,781 303,509 Total payout ratio (%) 84% 88% 77% 86%



Operating Margin

Operating Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio defined as funds from operations divided by revenue before royalties but including realized hedging gains/losses.

Profit Margin

Profit Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio defined as net earnings for the quarter divided by revenue before royalties but including realized hedging gains/losses.

Free Cash flow Ratio

Free Cash Flow Ratio is a non-GAAP financial ratio defined as Free Funds Flow for the quarter divided by Funds From Operations for the quarter. Management monitors its Free Cash Flow Ratio to inform its capital allocation decisions.

Payout ratio

Payout ratio is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated as dividends declared divided by funds from operations. This ratio represents the percentage of dividends that is funded by cashflow. Management uses this measure, among others, to assess the sustainability of Peyto’s dividend.

