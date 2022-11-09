Questerre reports third quarter 2022 results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “Although Bill 21 was enacted during the quarter, the Quebec election is now over. There could be an opportunity for a less political approach to energy security by the Quebec Government. We remain open to a political and business solution as the growing demand for clean energy only highlights the value of our project. Concurrently, to protect our legal rights, we are advancing the claim for breach of contract and unjust enrichment. A Superior Court judge was appointed last month to separately manage all the claims related to Bill 21 and a hearing date should be set shortly.”

He added, “Effective the end of the quarter, we converted our royalty interest in the four original farm-in wells at Kakwa North into a 50% working interest. This should add approximately 500 boe/d over the remainder of this year. Based on our discussions with the operator, we expect drilling on a three well pad will commence late next year.”

Highlights

Questerre converts Kakwa North royalty interest to working interest adding 500 boe/d for remainder of the year

Government of Quebec announced plans to enact Bill 21 and revoke exploration licenses

Average daily production of 1,629 boe/d and adjusted funds flow from operations of $5.2 million

Consistent with prior periods, Kakwa continued to account for 80% of corporate production. With three (0.75 net) wells brought on production earlier this year, production increased over the prior year. For the third quarter, daily production averaged 1,629 boe/d (2021: 1,363 boe/d) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, it averaged 1,609 boe/d (2021: 1,507 boe/d)(1). Production volumes declined over the second quarter which included flush production from the new Kakwa wells.

Although prices declined from the second quarter, higher commodity prices over the same period last year improved revenue and adjusted funds flow from operations in 2021. For the third quarter, petroleum and natural gas sales increased to $11.6 million from $7.4 million last year and $38.2 million year to date from $21.5 million in the prior year. The higher revenue contributed to adjusted funds flow from operations of $5.2 million (2021: $3.6 million) in the quarter and $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30 (2021: $10.7 million). Funds flow in the current quarter was impacted by an incremental $1.5 million in operating costs over last year, reflecting a successful workover program in Saskatchewan and escalating fuel and water handling costs at Kakwa.

The higher revenue also contributed to net income of $2.8 million for the third quarter (2021: $2.0 million) and $14.2 million (2021: $5.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $1.7 million (2021: $0.5 million) and $9.4 million year to date (2021: $1.5 million). The Company posted a working capital surplus of $14.4 million at September 30, 2022 (2021: $1.7 million).

The term “adjusted funds flow from operations” and “working capital surplus” are non-IFRS measures. Please see the reconciliation elsewhere in this press release.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.