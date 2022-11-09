Sun Century oil and natural gas offering – CB Securities

Sun Century Petroleum Corporation has retained CB Securities Inc. as its advisor for the sale of their oil and natural gas company.

Non-Binding Bids for Sun Century are due on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Company highlights include:

1,030 BOE/day (4.8 MMcf/day of sales gas, 115 Bbls/day of oil, and 115 Bbls/day of NGL’s)

Operated properties with very high working interests (mostly 100%)

Owned facilities in 2 core areas of Delburne (Mikwan) and Provost Long life reserves with many wells exhibiting <5% annual declines

~$9 million of annualized Net Operating Income based on more recent monthly cash flows

Proved Producing / Proved Producing plus Probable Producing evaluation highlights 10% Net Present Values of $27 to $35 million ARO for wells is included Excludes most of the $650 thousand annual Other Income related to facility ownership Remaining oil and NGL reserves of 0.64 to 0.93 MMBbls Remaining sales gas reserves of 11.8 to 17.2 Bcf 8 to 11 year producing RLI’s $12.50/BOE OPEX, 11% royalties Mostly liquids-rich gas with high heat content

Wabamun Liquids-Rich Gas Upside Undeveloped NPV’s of $16 to $21 million for 7 Wabamun dual leg horizontal locations with recoverable gas reserves of 7.5 to 10 Bcf, and 250 to 335 MBbls of natural gas liquids Numerous additional locations for exploitation on current interest lands, and available Crown lands that can be repurchased to increase the inventory of locations Recoverable reserves of 2.55 Bcf (plus 33 Bbls/MMcf of natural gas liquids) per section Capital to drill, complete, equip, and tie-in a dual leg horizontal well is expected to average $1.75 million At $4.50/GJ AECO and US$80/Bbl WTI, Payout in 10 months, 5.2 Recycle Ratio, the Internal Rate of Return is 131%, Finding and Development Costs are $5.74/BOE, and production is added for ~$5,000/BOE/day (IP30)

Sparky Oil Upside 100% interest plays in 2 under-developed Upper Mannville Sparky oil pools >8 horizontal locations on 200 metre spacing in Provost Bodo 7 horizontal locations on 200 metre spacing in Macklin Undeveloped NPV of $4 to $5 million for 1 Sparky horizontal Capital to drill, complete, equip, and tie-in a horizontal well is ~$0.75 million

Other Upsides Macklin: McLaren oil re-completion in existing Macklin well with recent tie-in Nevis: Basal Quartz re-completion for 700 Mcf/day & 65 Bbls/day of NGL’s ($240k CAPEX) Nevis: Potential to develop the Wabamun with horizontals Rimbey: Proved undeveloped Falher hz location for 7.4 MMcf/day & 625 Bbls/day of NGL’s Westlock: Proved undeveloped Ostracod hz location for 75 Bbls/day (~$2MM NPV incl. $0.85MM CAPEX) Provost Monitor: 8 Viking hz locations for 75+ Bbls/day & 35+ MBbls light oil each



More details are available in the non-confidential Offering Circular and can be emailed upon request.

Please contact Darryl Derouin at 403.781.7041, Ieva Lipskyte at 403.781.7043, or email info@cbsecurities.com for additional information.