Enbridge Gas partners with EQT Corporation to purchase and deliver responsibly sourced natural gas

Enbridge Gas is committed to a sustainable energy future and is equally committed to getting there in the most responsible way possible. The natural gas currently purchased by Enbridge Gas, must meet strict industry-wide criteria for quality, and the addition of RSG exceeds the current standards to ensure sustainability across the entire value chain. The RSG process includes independent, third-party certification, and the natural gas is produced under specified best practices that aim to minimize environmental and community impacts.

EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. has certified 66 percent of its natural gas under both the EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, which focuses on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and the MiQ methane standard. The certification standards developed by MiQ and EO100™ aim to bring transparency to an opaque market, drive demand for certified natural gas and help operators differentiate themselves through methane-emissions performance and overall responsible energy production.

EQT’s certified natural gas production now comprises more than four percent of all the natural gas produced in the U.S., making it the nation’s largest producer of certified natural gas.

Enbridge Gas has committed to reducing emissions in its own operations by 35 percent by 2030 with an overall goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Through this RSG purchase, Enbridge Gas is also focusing on the full spectrum of how the products it delivers are produced, without adding to end-user costs.

Sustainability includes so much more than final emissions outputs, and to truly move to a greener future the complete product development chain should be considered. To learn more about Enbridge Gas’ clean energy solutions, please visit enbridgegas.com/sustainability.

Quotes

“At Enbridge Gas it is our responsibility to provide safe, dependable, cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions. As we seek ways to further diversify and balance our company’s gas supply portfolio, we are pleased to partner with EQT Corporation on this significant RSG purchase. As we actively chart a path to a low-carbon future, we expect to pursue additional RSG opportunities when they become available.” – Jim Redford, Vice President, Energy Services, Enbridge Gas Inc.

“We are excited to partner with Enbridge Gas to bring responsibly sourced gas to Canada, natural gas that has been independently verified as having been produced with the highest ESG standards. At EQT, we are committed to responsibly developing our world-class asset to maximize the impact of this significant decarbonization solution, one that the world can use to make an immediate and dramatic impact on our collective emissions reduction efforts.” – Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO, EQT Corporation

Key Facts

Enbridge Gas and EQT Corporation have entered into a responsible natural gas (RSG) supply agreement, where Enbridge Gas has purchased 15 PJ of RSG that EQT will deliver starting Nov. 1, 2022 and will run until Oct. 31, 2023 .

EQT Corporation ( NYSE: EQT) has certified 66 percent of its natural gas under both the EO 100 ™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, which focuses on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and the MiQ methane standard.

To learn more about how Enbridge is supporting the transition to greener future, please visit enbridgegas.com/sustainability.

To learn more about EQT Corporation, please visit www.eqt.com.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada’s largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with over 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million customers and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused on the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.