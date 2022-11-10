Kiwetinohk reports 2022 third quarter financial and operating results and operations update

Upstream

Six new wells completed and put onstream since the end of the third quarter.

Strong initial production rates per well from a new Simonette Duvernay four-well pad put onstream subsequent to quarter end, averaging between 10-12 MMcf/d and 1,200-1,500 bbl/d of oil and condensate.

four-well pad put onstream subsequent to quarter end, averaging between 10-12 MMcf/d and 1,200-1,500 bbl/d of oil and condensate. Early-stage production per well from the two-well pad at Tony Creek/North Simonette is averaging between 2.0-2.5 MMcf/d and approximately 1,200 bbl/d of condensate.

89% of natural gas sales into higher-priced Chicago market during the quarter, helping realize $10.20 /Mcf for corporate gas sales ( $3.87 /Mcf higher than average AECO 7A Monthly Index price in Alberta ).

market during the quarter, helping realize /Mcf for corporate gas sales ( /Mcf higher than average AECO 7A Monthly Index price in ). Closed $59.2 million Placid Montney asset acquisition on September 15, 2022 .

Placid Montney asset acquisition on . Sanctioned two Simonette gas plant expansions to add approximately 40% capacity expected to be available in late 2023.

Operating costs of $11.13 /boe, 8% lower than Q2 2022.

/boe, 8% lower than Q2 2022. Q3 2022 production averaged 16,487 boe/d vs. second quarter 16,810 boe/d, despite no production additions from new wells.

Green Energy and Carbon Capture

Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) power plant approvals received for the 400 MW Homestead Solar Project (Homestead) and 101 MW Opal Firm Renewable Project (Opal). AUC transmission approvals are still required.

Attained site control at Opal and awaiting Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (AEPA) approval.

Alberta government awarded Kiwetinohk the right to advance planning on two carbon capture and storage hubs, Opal Carbon Hub and NGCC 2 Carbon Hub, a key enabler of Kiwetinohk’s low carbon power and hydrogen objectives and 10-year strategic plan.

government awarded Kiwetinohk the right to advance planning on two carbon capture and storage hubs, Opal Carbon Hub and NGCC 2 Carbon Hub, a key enabler of Kiwetinohk’s low carbon power and hydrogen objectives and 10-year strategic plan. Advanced Homestead and Opal financing discussions with final investment decisions (FID) targeted for the second half of 2023, later than previously planned due to regulatory congestion.

Financial

Adjusted funds flow from operations1 was $49.3 million, or $1.10/share (diluted), in the quarter and $162.6 million, or $3.65/share (diluted) for the first nine months of the year.

Semi-annual redetermination on the senior secured extendible revolving credit facility completed subsequent to quarter end with no change to the borrowing base of $375 million. Available credit facility capacity1 was $245.8 million at September 30, 2022.

Sustainability

Kiwetinohk today released its ESG report for 2021 in alignment with leading global ESG reporting frameworks Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

The Company reported 36% lower greenhouse gas emissions per barrel compared to the 2020 Canadian natural gas and conventional oil average (Scope 1, CO 2 E /boe).

E /boe). Recently the Company approved a plan for electrification of the Simonette 5-31 gas plant to further reduce emissions.

“We reached key milestones in both upstream and downstream components of our 10-year energy transition vision during the third quarter,” said CEO Pat Carlson. “Production growth in our high-quality Fox Creek assets position us well to deliver strong cash flow during the fourth quarter and key regulatory approvals for our power projects continues to move our green energy strategy forward.”

Kiwetinohk’s purpose is to build a company that profitably provides customers with clean, reliable, dispatchable and affordable energy. At the time of the Company’s public listing in January 2022, Kiwetinohk announced 10-year strategic objectives designed to meet its purpose. They are:

Generating >1,500 MW of electricity (>10% of Alberta grid capacity) from solar, wind and natural gas;

grid capacity) from solar, wind and natural gas; Consolidating and developing >300 MMcf/d of natural gas production;

Capturing >90% of the carbon associated with its gas-fired power; and,

Becoming a significant producer in the emerging hydrogen business.

Financial and operating statistics for the quarter

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Sales volumes Oil & condensate (bbl/d) 5,558 6,401 4,608 5,446 2,855 NGLs (bbl/d) 1,944 1,870 1,814 1,793 1,048 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 53,912 51,232 51,817 49,741 30,089 Total (boe/d) 16,487 16,810 15,058 15,529 8,918 Oil and condensate % of production 34 % 38 % 31 % 35 % 32 % NGL % of production 12 % 11 % 12 % 12 % 12 % Natural gas % of production 54 % 51 % 57 % 53 % 56 % Realized prices Oil & condensate ($/bbl) 114.48 131.53 80.61 121.48 78.14 NGLs ($/bbl) 75.50 86.71 49.74 76.68 46.02 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 10.20 9.98 5.12 9.01 4.67 Total ($/boe) 80.86 90.17 48.29 80.31 46.17 Royalty expense ($/boe) (12.51) (2.69) (6.49) (7.34) (4.83) Operating expenses ($/boe) (11.13) (12.11) (8.14) (11.04) (8.14) Transportation expenses ($/boe) (6.63) (4.67) (5.72) (5.34) (5.03) Operating netback 1 ($/boe) 50.59 70.70 27.95 56.59 28.17 Net commodity sales from purchases ($/boe) 1 21.64 3.58 3.71 9.18 1.63 Realized loss on risk management – purchases ($/boe)1 (19.41) (2.60) (4.21) (6.77) (2.35) Realized loss on risk management ($/boe) 4 (16.92) (18.49) (7.61) (16.96) (7.00) Adjusted operating netback 1 35.90 53.19 19.84 42.04 20.45 Financial results ($000s, except per share amounts) Commodity sales from production 122,644 137,931 66,898 340,441 112,401 Net commodity sales from purchases (loss) 1 32,813 5,486 5,144 38,895 3,977 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 91,710 38,780 29,643 155,822 10,311 Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations 1 49,342 76,232 23,821 162,576 39,066 Per share basic 2,3 1.12 1.73 0.69 3.69 1.41 Per share diluted 2,3 1.10 1.71 0.69 3.65 1.41 Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow from operations 1 0.65 0.33 0.95 0.65 0.95 Free funds flow (deficiency) from operations (excluding

acquisitions/dispositions) 1 (11,119) 23,884 9,068 (4,445) 20,125 Net income (loss) 55,379 44,854 (34,080) 75,681 (66,621) Per share basic 2,3 1.26 1.02 (0.99) 1.72 (2.41) Per share diluted 2,3 1.24 1.01 (0.99) 1.70 (2.41) Capital expenditures prior to acquisitions/ (dispositions) 60,461 52,348 14,753 167,021 18,941 Acquisitions (dispositions) 59,181 (1,620) – 57,323 – Total capital expenditures 119,642 50,728 14,753 224,344 18,941 Balance sheet ($000s, except share amounts) Total assets 837,349 744,454 588,152 837,349 588,152 Long-term liabilities 214,536 180,619 138,034 214,536 138,034 Net debt (surplus) 1 125,263 55,027 32,620 125,263 32,620 Adjusted working capital surplus (deficit) 1 (24,065) 19,736 (84) (24,065) (84) Weighted average shares outstanding 2,3 Basic 44,114,105 44,061,471 34,321,566 44,004,315 27,667,430 Diluted 44,795,079 44,502,777 34,321,566 44,491,336 27,667,430 Shares outstanding end of period 2 44,117,187 44,111,135 43,610,140 44,117,187 43,610,140

Guidance update

Management remains confident in the previously communicated 2022 upstream production and capital spending guidance. Select updates have been made incorporating first nine-month actuals, timing of remaining drilling for the calendar year and adjustments due to cost inflation.

New wells put onstream in late October are delivering strong performance above budget expectations. However, timing of the new well tie-ins resulted in Kiwetinohk not realizing this new production during the quarter. Estimates for capital and production for the year remain on track.

The Company added one spud in the Placid Montney area in 2022. Kiwetinohk anticipates a net reduction of three wells spud in 2022 as four Simonette Duvernay wells are now scheduled to spud in January versus December 2022. Deferred capital is offset through pre-investment into planned 2023 activity.

Operating costs improved less than expected in the quarter due to the timing of the new production, workovers and in-field inflation. Operating cost guidance increased to $10.00–$11.00/boe for the year.

Transportation costs were higher quarter-over-quarter due to a higher portion of natural gas production being shipped to Chicago on the Alliance Pipeline. Kiwetinohk expects to continue shipping approximately 90% of its natural gas production on the Alliance Pipeline in the fourth quarter and has tightened transportation guidance to $5.50–$6.00/boe for the year.

Management is preparing the 2023 budget and operating plans and expects to release 2023 guidance in mid-December 2022.

2022 financial & operational guidance Revised Revised Original November 10,

2022, August 22,

2022, January 12, 2022, Production (2022 average) 1 Mboe/d 16.0 – 18.0 16 – 18.0 13.0 – 15.0 Oil & liquids Mbbl/d 8.00 – 8.80 8.00 – 8.80 6.50 – 7.50 Natural gas MMcf/d 48.0 – 55.2 48.0 – 55.2 39 – 45 Production by market 2 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Chicago % 80% – 85% 80% – 85% 87% – 97% AECO % 15% – 20% 15% – 20% 3% – 13% Financial Royalty rate % 10% – 12% 10% – 12% 12% – 15% Operating costs $/boe $10.00-$11.00 $8.25 – $9.00 $7.50 – $8.50 Transportation $/boe $5.50 – $6.00 $5.00 – $6.00 $5.00 – $6.00 Corporate G&A expense 3 $MM $18 – $20 $18 – $20 $15 – $18 Cash taxes 4 $MM $0 $0 $0 Capital guidance $MM 290 – 310 290 – 310 210 – 240 Upstream $MM 275 – 290 275 – 290 200 – 220 Green Energy $MM 15 – 20 15 – 20 10 – 20 Drilling – Fox Creek wells 13 16 11 Duvernay wells 11 15 10 Montney wells 2 1 1 2022 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations

sensitivities 5,6,7 US$70/bbl WTI & US$4.50/MMBtu HH $MM $220 – $235 $230 – $255 $145 – $155 US$80/bbl WTI & US$5.00/MMBtu HH $MM $225 – $240 $240 – $265 $165 – $175 2022 Net debt to Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations

sensitivities 5,6,7 US$70/bbl WTI & US$4.50/MMBtu HH X 0.7x 0.7x 1.0x US$80/bbl WTI & US$5.00/MMBtu HH X 0.6x 0.6x 0.7x

Upstream operational results

Kiwetinohk tied-in six new wells in late October, which are experiencing strong initial production rates in the early stages of flowing back in early November. The 4-34 pad at Simonette (4 wells) experienced individual well rates between 10-12 MMcf/d with an additional 1,200-1,500 b/d of condensate flowing through test facilities while completing permanent ties-ins. Early-stage production per well from the two-well pad at Tony Creek/North Simonette is averaging between 2.0-2.5 MMcf/d and approximately 1,200 bbl/d of condensate. The northern part of the field is shallower, lower pressure, more liquids rich and lower cost compared to the southern part of the Simonette field.

Production for the third quarter and the first nine months averaged 16,487 boe/d and 15,529 boe/d respectively. Third quarter production was relatively flat (-2%) quarter-over-quarter due to strong base production and a small contribution of volumes from the September 15 closing of the Placid Montney asset consolidation. Last quarter, management guided toward improved operating costs during the second half of the year, which was partially realized. Operating costs of $11.13/boe were 8% lower than the second quarter but higher than planned.

Kiwetinohk is currently drilling three additional wells on the 4-34 pad planned for completion early in 2023.

The Company updated its Placid drilling program to increase the number of Montney wells to spud in 2022 consistent with previously stated plans to accelerate Montney development upon completion of the asset consolidation.

The Board of Directors has sanctioned two Simonette gas plant expansions to add approximately 40% capacity that will be available in late 2023 at an estimated cost of $45–$55 million.

Green Energy development results

Kiwetinohk continued to advance its solar and gas-fired power projects in the AESO queue and added a second natural gas-fired ‘firm renewable’ development project into the AESO process bringing its total power project development portfolio to 2,150 MW.

Based on discussions with Alberta regulatory bodies subsequent to quarter end, Kiwetinohk has been advised that the regulatory process review for the Homestead Solar project to receive transmission approval should be deferred by approximately six months from the previously announced schedule. Kiwetinohk’s understanding is the regulatory process delay is the result of significant congestion of proposed power projects in the competitive Alberta power market, which is not unique to Homestead or the Company’s project portfolio. Based on the Homestead regulatory process experience, and Kiwetinohk’s financial risk management processes, management is proactively adjusting development project timing across its solar and firm renewable project portfolio by three-to-six months.

The adjustments being made to anticipated project schedules are based on current approval time frames being experienced in the current Alberta regulatory environment. Other potential risks to our project timeline include but are not limited to additional regulatory backlogs, potential stakeholder concerns raised during the regulatory process, availability of materials and labor, etc., which have not been considered in the project schedule.

Homestead Solar Power Project

On September 22, 2022, the 400-MW Homestead Solar power plant received AUC power plant approval. AUC transmission application preparation is advancing, including ongoing consultation and engagement with the community. Anticipated AUC transmission approval and FID now expected in Q4 2023. Kiwetinohk continues to evaluate engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) bids for Homestead and to discuss financing options with potential strategic partners.

Accordingly, for Homestead Solar, Kiwetinohk expects:

Earliest FID of Q4 2023

Earliest commercial operations date (COD) of Q4 2025

Opal Firm Renewable Project

The 101 MW Opal Firm Renewable project received AUC power plant approval on August 3, 2022, secured land in September 2022 and awaiting Alberta Environment and Protected Areas approval. Once EPC pricing discussions are more advanced with selected vendors Kiwetinohk will update its Opal capital cost estimate.

Accordingly, for Opal Firm Renewable, Kiwetinohk expects:

Earliest FID of Q4 2023

Earliest COD of Q4 2025

Granum Solar Power Project and Phoenix Solar Power Project

Kiwetinohk continued to progress its 350 MW Granum Solar (Granum) and 170 MW Phoenix Solar (Phoenix) projects through environmental reviews and AESO processes during the quarter. Granum entered AESO Stage 2 on August 2, 2022 and Phoenix began environmental studies and stakeholder consultations. Kiwetinohk increased the capacity of Granum to 350 MW (from 300 MW) and Phoenix to 170 MW (from 150 MW) following project optimization and evaluation of potential transmission capacity.

Based on Homestead Project regulatory process experience, the Company expects

Earliest FID of Q2 2024 for Granum and Q1 2024 for Phoenix

and Q1 2024 for Earliest COD of Q2 2026 for Granum and Q3 2025 for Phoenix

Development of Kiwetinohk’s Natural Gas Combined Cycle (NGCC) 1 and NGCC 2 projects advanced with pre-FEED (front end engineering and design) analysis, CCUS evaluation and preliminary environmental scoping.

Carbon storage hubs

On October 4, 2022, the Government of Alberta awarded Kiwetinohk the right to advance planning on the Opal Carbon Hub and NGCC 2 Carbon Hub projects, representing up to an estimated 4 million tonnes/year of sequestration capacity. The next step in the process is to execute an evaluation agreement with the Province of Alberta for both projects, under which Kiwetinohk will be granted the right to conduct evaluations and testing of deep subsurface reservoirs, over a term not to exceed five years, for the purpose of determining their suitability for use for the sequestration of captured carbon dioxide.

Kiwetinohk’s long term strategy is to capture 90% or more of the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) associated with the Company’s planned gas-fired power projects. The Company believes its Opal and NGCC 2 power projects associated with the carbon hubs it has been granted, become incrementally de-risked as Kiwetinohk will have control of the development timeline for its power projects and significant influence on the associated carbon hubs. In addition, the Company would be a manager of access to the carbon hubs for Kiwetinohk’s associated power projects and other industrial players.

As part of its commercial assessment of the carbon hubs, Kiwetinohk will also begin work to determine how to offer capture, transportation and sequestration services to other CO 2 emitters and the terms of such offerings. The commercial assessment will also provide an opportunity to work with government and industry to establish a provincial CO 2 midstream policy.

Kiwetinohk believes it will be well positioned as a primary user of its awarded carbon hubs due to its associated power projects in development today and potential future projects. The development of the carbon hubs will also provide an opportunity for third party revenue streams, for processing and sequestration capacity, as other regional players seek to reduce their carbon emissions footprint.

The carbon hubs that Kiwetinohk were awarded are part of the corporate development plans for the gas-fired power portfolio and have not required any incremental capital or G&A commitments at this time.

Financial results

Adjusted funds flow from operations was $49.3 million, or $1.10/share (diluted), in the quarter. This was down from the second quarter, primarily due to lower liquids pricing, hedging losses and higher total royalty payments partially offset by net commodity sales from purchases. Free adjusted funds flow from operations1 was a deficit of $11.1 million (before acquisitions) due to significant investments in drilling and completion activity in the quarter.

Royalty payments increased to $18.9 million in the quarter due to C-star (C*) payout on earlier wells and full receipt of the Company’s 2021 gas cost allowance in the second quarter which significantly lowered second quarter royalties.

Operating costs of $11.13/boe showed an 8% improvement from the second quarter, but were higher than guidance due to the timing of new production additions, updates to operating cost forecast for workovers, other costs to optimize production and inflation.

Net debt increased to $125.3 million, primarily because of the $59.2 million consolidation of Placid working interests late in the third quarter. Available credit facility capacity2 was $245.8 million at September 30, 2022. Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow from operations1 of 0.65x at quarter end continues to be below the corporate target ceiling of 1.0x. Subsequent to quarter end, Kiwetinohk completed the semi-annual redetermination on the Credit Facility with no change to the borrowing base of $375 million.

Sustainability update

Kiwetinohk released its first ESG report for Q4 2021, its first full quarter, in alignment with leading global ESG reporting frameworks TCFD and SASB. The report details Kiwetinohk’s energy transition business strategy, focus on stakeholder and Indigenous inclusion through its ‘Prime Directive’ and covers the Company’s focus on five priority ESG topics: climate change, health and safety, land and biodiversity, community and Indigenous inclusion, and inclusion, equity and diversity.

In Q4 2021, Kiwetinohk’s production was on average 36% lower in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) than the Canadian natural gas and conventional oil averages for 2020 (scope 1 intensity per BOE). Methane reduction initiatives in 2022 are expected to further improve the company’s scope 1 emissions performance. Approved expansions at the Simonette 5-31 plant to include full electrification, and planning for grid connection to the Simonette 10-29 plant, will deliver additional GHG reductions when completed.

As Kiwetinohk delivers its low- and zero-emissions Green Energy power, it is assessing opportunities to address scope 2 emissions, while addressing scope 3 emissions over the longer term through vertical integration into power and utilities, combined with CCUS.

The Company made significant progress in advancing its unified health and safety program in 2022, further to consolidation with Distinction Energy. Land management and biodiversity is also a key factor in Kiwetinohk’s success with the Company spending more than 5x the Alberta Energy Regulator’s mandatory minimum spend on asset retirement obligations (ARO). Kiwetinohk’s asset retirement financial planning methodology is designed to ensure proactive funding for assets across their lifecycle through active phase funding for future retirement. This approach anticipates Alberta Energy Regulator requirements for increased asset retirement spending and demonstrates our commitment to environmental performance and maintaining financial resiliency through end-of-life asset management

Kiwetinohk continues to engage with Indigenous people on whose traditional land it operates, working to develop economic and employment opportunities and supporting cultural initiatives. In 2022, Kiwetinohk partnered with Indian Business Corporation to provide new loans to Indigenous entrepreneurs seeking to grow their businesses. The Company also launched an Indigenous operator trainee program with its first students already employed. The Company continues to work with Indigenous people from across Alberta and across Canada with respect to the Company’s name, which means “north” or “northward” in Cree, a widely spoken Indigenous language.

Governance highlights include strong board independence, sector experience and diversity, including 33% female representation and 22% of the board identifying as Black, Indigenous or People of Color, with comprehensive policies for the board and company aligned to best practices. Senior executive team members include 30% women.

Kiwetinohk’s first diversity survey had an almost 100% response rate and revealed strong diversity, including:

4% of people identify as Indigenous, including First Nations and Métis heritage.

32% female employees / 65% male employees.

Non-binary and two-spirited representation.

12 different ethnicities.

8% identify as having a disability.

People who are part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Kiwetinohk continues to assess its ESG performance, including the opportunity to set targets in key performance areas. Further information can be found on Kiwetinohk’s web site at kiwetinohk.com/esg

