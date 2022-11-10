Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces third quarter 2022 results and operational update

THIRD-QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Local refining margins in excess of $95 /bbl and consistent operating performance at Tidewater’s Prince George Refinery (“PGR”) contributed to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 of $62.1 million , 17% higher than the third quarter of 2021. Consolidated net loss and comprehensive net loss was $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, payout ratio and consolidated net debt used throughout this press release are non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP financial ratios or capital management measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) and for distributable cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities. See the “Non-GAAP and other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A for information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 712,127 $ 433,961 $ 2,164,116 $ 1,163,781 Net income (loss) and comprehensive net

income (loss) $ (22,035) $ 3,440 $ 43,740 $ 75,908 Net income (loss) attributable to

shareholders $ (18,847) $ 1,797 $ 38,440 $ 74,473 Basic net income (loss) attributable to

shareholders per share $ (0.05) $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.22 Diluted net income (loss) attributable to

shareholders per share $ (0.05) $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 62,080 $ 53,076 $ 189,408 $ 156,483 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 67,035 $ (3,827) $ 176,262 $ 94,030 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders (1) $ 9,228 $ 15,834 $ 62,507 $ 50,023 Distributable cash flow per common share

– basic (1) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Distributable cash flow per common share

– diluted (1) $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Dividends declared $ 4,228 $ 3,403 $ 11,065 $ 10,188 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 422,774 340,314 422,774 340,314 Payout ratio (1) 46 % 21 % 18 % 20 % Total assets $ 2,175,937 $ 1,925,201 $ 2,175,937 $ 1,925,201 Net debt (1) $ 647,038 $ 643,363 $ 647,038 $ 643,363

DECONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

This MD&A presents the financial information of Tidewater Midstream on a consolidated basis unless otherwise noted. In addition to reviewing fully consolidated results, management reviews Adjusted EBITDA and net debt on a deconsolidated basis to highlight Tidewater Midstream’s financial results, financial position, leverage, and debt covenants, excluding the impact of the Corporation’s ownership in Tidewater Renewables. Tidewater Midstream’s distributable cash flow excludes Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders. These metrics are not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to those used by other entities. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of this MD&A for further details.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,996 $ 47,746 $ 143,685 $ 151,153 Deconsolidated net debt $ 522,727 $ 609,437 $ 522,727 $ 609,437 Ownership in Tidewater Renewables 69 % 69 % 69 % 69 %

OPERATIONS – DOWNSTREAM

Prince George Refinery (“PGR”)

During the third quarter of 2022, total throughput at the Corporation’s Prince George refinery was approximately 11,860 bbl/day, consistent with the previous quarter.

PGR Historical Performance:

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Daily throughput (bbl) 11,860 11,810 11,745 12,245 12,209 11,459 12,095 12,187 Refinery Yield (1) Diesel 45 % 44 % 48 % 47 % 45 % 45 % 49 % 49 % Gasoline 41 % 42 % 40 % 40 % 42 % 43 % 39 % 39 % Other (2) 14 % 14 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 12 %

(1) Refinery yield includes crude, canola and intermediates. (2) Other refers to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG and feedstock consumed to fuel the refinery.

Prince George refining margins averaged over $95/bbl during the third quarter of 2022, a 5% decrease from the previous quarter’s multi-year highs as global refined product prices moderated during the third quarter. Tidewater’s lower margins were partially offset by increased gasoline and diesel sales compared to both the previous quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, due to increased demand in the Prince George region.

OPERATIONS – MIDSTREAM

Pipestone Natural Gas Plant

Prior to a planned turnaround during the third quarter of 2022, the Pipestone Natural Gas Plant processed an average volume of 104 MMcf/day during the quarter, a 6% increase from the third quarter of 2021 and a 3% increase from the second quarter of 2022. Third quarter facility availability, prior to the turnaround, averaged 98%, an increase of 5% from the third quarter of 2021, and a 2% increase from the third quarter of 2022. The Pipestone Gas Plant’s turnaround was completed safely and successfully early in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility (“BRC”)

The Brazeau River gas processing facility averaged throughput of 156 MMcf/day for the third quarter of 2022, a 10% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 17% relative to the third quarter of 2021. Tidewater Midstream continues to look for opportunities to increase third-party throughput by working with upstream partners to improve netbacks that would increase the utilization of the BRC’s facilities.

The Brazeau River fractionation facility was able to maintain steady operations during the third quarter of 2022 by maintaining stable plant production and truck in volumes. The fractionation facility utilization averaged 74%, an 8% increase from the third quarter of 2021 and a 7% increase from the second quarter of 2022. The fractionation facility continues to serve as a key asset for Tidewater Midstream’s NGL marketing business.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

Tidewater Midstream’s 2022 capital program focuses on small-scale optimization projects along with its renewable initiatives. Tidewater Midstream continues to valuate and execute smaller capital projects in the $5 million to $25 million capital cost range with strong short-term returns on investment.

Throughout 2022, the Corporation safely and successfully completed three large, planned turnarounds at its Ram River Gas Plant, Pipestone Gas Plant and at the Brazeau River Complex. The Corporation has an upcoming turnaround occurring in the second quarter of 2023 at its Prince George Refinery.

Due to inflationary pressures and a moderate increase in scope of turnaround work, Tidewater Midstream expects full year 2022 deconsolidated maintenance capital expenditures to be approximately $40 – 45 million, compared to its previously guided $35-40 million.

During the third quarter of 2022, Tidewater Renewables made considerable progress on the construction of its 3,000 bbl/day HDRD complex, including the completion of construction on multiple refinery modules. Tidewater Renewables is experiencing capital cost inflationary pressures, as it resolves supply chain disruptions while adhering to the construction timeline and currently expects gross capital costs on its HDRD project to be 10% above the previously announced guidance of $235 million.

OUTLOOK

Tidewater Midstream’s 2022 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed previous guidance as a result of Tidewater Renewables’ base business, with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $235 –$255 million and deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to be at the high end of the previously disclosed $180 – $190 million range.

The Corporation continues to progress the evaluation of financing alternatives to support its Pipestone Gas Plant (“Pipestone Phase 2”) that would add 100 MMcf/day of sour natural gas processing to the facility. The expansion will enlarge the Corporation’s footprint in the liquids-rich Montney region with its existing capacity and gas storage assets.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL

In conjunction with the earnings release, Tidewater Midstream’s senior management will review its third quarter 2022 results via conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 am MDT (1:00 pm EDT).

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 (local / international participant dial in) or 1-888-664-6392 (North American toll free participant dial in).

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available by following this link: https://app.webinar.net/vrJLZDqWwXd and will also be archived there for 90 days.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater Midstream is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater Midstream’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater Midstream is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater Midstream is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables, a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this press release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater Midstream uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of Tidewater Midstream’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation are Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (or loss) before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts, non-cash items, transaction costs, lease payments under IFRS 16 Leases and other items considered non-recurring in nature plus the Corporation’s proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA in their equity investments. Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as consolidated Adjusted EBITDA less the portion of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

In accordance with IFRS, Tidewater Midstream’s jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the consolidated statement of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). The adjustments made to net income (loss), as described above, are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the nearest GAAP measure, to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (22,035) $ 3,440 $ 43,740 $ 75,908 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (7,005) 1,138 16,508 20,215 Depreciation 20,793 19,975 60,809 61,213 Finance costs 17,345 16,644 51,321 56,998 Share-based compensation 3,411 1,584 10,710 4,640 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 7,149 (1,548) 9,399 (26,258) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 38,677 9,392 (10,206) (44,407) Transaction costs 2,878 908 3,687 2,528 Non-recurring transactions 983 112 1,468 1,441 Adjustment to share of profit from equity

accounted investments (116) 1,431 1,972 4,205 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,080 $ 53,076 $ 189,408 $ 156,483 Less: Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to Tidewater Renewables (16,084) (5,330) (45,723) (5,330) Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,996 $ 47,746 $ 143,685 $ 151,153

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders (excluding distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders associated with Tidewater Renewables)

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring expenses, and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Deducted from distributable cash flow are maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation’s acquisition and disposition activity. It also excludes non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater Midstream’s ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders also deducts distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders associated with Tidewater Renewables.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 67,035 $ (3,827) $ 176,262 $ 94.030 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital (13,792) 50,353 (530) 47,816 Transaction costs 2,878 908 3,687 2,528 Non-recurring transactions 983 112 1,468 1,441 Interest and financing charges (10,564) (11,310) (31,322) (41,293) Payment of lease liabilities, net of sublease

payments (11,679) (12,679) (36,072) (39,155) Maintenance capital (22,693) (6,502) (42,069) (14,123) Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to

non-controlling interest shareholders (2,940) (1,221) (8,917) (1,221) Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 9,228 $ 15,834 $ 62,507 $ 50,023

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Payout Ratio

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except percentage

information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Dividends declared $ 4,228 $ 3,403 $ 11,065 $ 10,188 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 9, 228 $ 15,834 $ 62,507 $ 50,023 Payout ratio 46 % 21 % 18 % 20 %

Distributable cash flow per common share

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 9,228 $ 15,834 $ 62,507 $ 50,023 Distributable cash flow per common share

– basic $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Distributable cash flow per common share

– diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.12

Capital Management Measures

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Net Debt

Consolidated net debt is defined as bank debt, notes payable and convertible debentures, less cash. In addition to reviewing consolidated net debt, management reviews deconsolidated net debt to highlight the Corporation’s financial flexibility, balance sheet strength and leverage. Deconsolidated net debt is calculated as consolidated net debt less the portion attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

The following table reconciles consolidated and deconsolidated net debt:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Tidewater Midstream Senior Credit Facility $ 458,986 $ 408,084 Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility 110,143 42,000 RNG Credit Facility 15,550 – Second Lien Term Loan – principal – 20,000 Notes payable – 124,055 Convertible debentures – principal 75,000 75,000 Cash (12,641) (25,776) Consolidated net debt $ 647,038 $ 643,363 Less: Senior Credit Facility – Tidewater Renewables (110,143) (42,000) Less: RNG Credit Facility – Tidewater Renewables (15,550) – Add: Cash – Tidewater Renewables 1,382 8,074 Deconsolidated net debt $ 522,727 $ 609,437