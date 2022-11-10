Tidewater Renewables Ltd. announces third quarter 2022 results

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Tidewater Renewables delivered another solid quarter with Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, with distributable cash flow (1) of $9.4 million .

Consistent with the global economic environment, the Corporation is experiencing capital cost inflationary pressures, as it resolves supply chain disruptions while adhering to the construction timeline. The Corporation expects gross capital costs to be approximately 10% higher than the previously announced $235 million . The incremental gross capital is expected to be partially offset by the increased value of the British Columbia Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“ BC LCFS “) credits issued under the Renewable Diesel ‎Project Part 3 Agreement with the Government of British Columbia as compared to budget. Capital costs net of BC LCFS credits are expected to be approximately $130 – 140 million. The project’s economics remain attractive, and payback is expected in less than two years.

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) Revenue $ 19,697 $ 6,130 $ 56,677 $ 6,130 Net income (loss) attributable to

shareholders $ (10,067) $ 3,418 $ 11,810 $ 2,683 Basic and diluted net income (loss)

attributable to shareholders per share $ (0.29) $ 0.21 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 Adjusted EBITDA (2,3) $ 16,084 $ 5,330 $ 45,723 $ 5,330 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,161 $ (1,776) $ 38,349 $ (1,776) Distributable cash flow (2) $ 9,437 $ 3,940 $ 28,627 $ 3,940 Distributable cash flow per common share

– basic and diluted (2) $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.82 $ 0.38 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 34,712 34,635 34,712 34,635 Total assets $ 915,211 $ 709,571 $ 915,211 $ 709,571 Net debt (2) $ 124,311 $ 33,926 $ 124,311 $ 33,926

Notes: (1) The comparable period presented is from the date of incorporation, May 11, 2021, to September 30, 2021. (2) See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A. (3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA includes $867 and $1,509 from its proportionate share of RCC’s Adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

ANNUAL OUTLOOK AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Robust prices for renewable fuels and BC LCFS credits, along with growth in the Corporation’s feedstock collection business into the fourth quarter of 2022, has increased the 2022 Adjusted EBITDA forecast, which is now expected to be between $55 – 65 million. Tidewater Renewables remains confident in its ability to deliver 2023 Run Rate EBITDA of $140 – 150 million, before any additional value from CFR credits. Management estimates that the HDRD Complex has the potential to generate an incremental $30 million of Run Rate EBITDA from CFR credits, assuming pricing of $95 -100 per credit.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation made significant progress on its 3,000 bbl/d HDRD Complex, including completion of construction on multiple refinery modules. The HDRD Complex remains on schedule to commission in Q1 2023 with production increasing through Q2 2023. Renewable diesel margins remain favorable, and Tidewater Renewables continues to progress its renewable feedstock strategy to secure low-cost feedstock for its HDRD Complex.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”. Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture through future initiatives. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ objective is to become one of the leading Canadian renewable fuel producers. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, utilizing existing proven technologies. Organically, Tidewater Renewables will seek to leverage the existing infrastructure and engineering expertise of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., regarding the development of the Corporation’s portfolio of greenfield and brownfield capital projects as well as the expansion of the Corporation’s product offerings. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this press release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater Renewables uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of Tidewater Renewables’ most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation are Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and Run Rate EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (or loss) before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts, non-cash items, transaction costs, lease payments under IFRS 16 Leases and other items considered non-recurring in nature plus the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in its equity investment.

The following table reconciles net income, the nearest GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) Net income (loss) $ (10,067) $ 3,418 $ 11,810 $ 2,683 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,378) 1,324 3,984 1,059 Depreciation 4,878 2,115 14,381 2,115 Finance costs 2,697 717 4,881 717 Share-based compensation 1,123 255 2,477 255 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 22,441 (2,770) 8,132 (2,770) Transaction costs 260 271 660 1,271 Adjustment to share of profit from equity

accounted investments (2) (870) – (602) – Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,084 $ 5,330 $ 45,723 $ 5,330

Notes: (1) The comparable period presented is from the date of incorporation, May 11, 2021 to September 30, 2021. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA includes $867 and $1,509 from its proportionate share of RCC’s Adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes distributable cash flow is a useful metric for investors when assessing the amount of cash flow generated from normal operations. These cash flows are relevant to the Corporation’s ability to internally fund growth projects, alter its capital structure, or distribute returns to shareholders. Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring expenses, and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short-term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Deducted from distributable cash flow are maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation’s acquisition and disposition activity. It also excludes non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater Renewables’ ongoing operations.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,161 $ (1,776) $ 38,349 $ (1,776) Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital 9,588 6,835 4,824 5,835 Transaction costs 260 271 660 1,271 Interest and financing charges (1,161) (221) (2,163) (221) Payment of lease liabilities (1,489) (712) (4,394) (712) Maintenance capital (2,922) (457) (8,649) (457) Distributable cash flow $ 9,437 $ 3,940 $ 28,627 $ 3,940

Notes: (1) The comparable period presented is from the date of incorporation, May 11, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Run Rate EBITDA

Run Rate EBITDA is defined as the expected Adjusted EBITDA to be generated by Tidewater Renewables’ specific Renewable Assets, or specific growth project, that corresponds to a full year of operations at full capacity. Run Rate EBITDA excludes non-cash items including depreciation and share-based compensation. ‎The calculation of Run Rate EBITDA is based on certain estimates and assumptions. It should not be regarded as a representation, by the Corporation or any other person, that Tidewater Renewables will achieve such operating results. Investors should not place undue reliance on the Run Rate EBITDA and should make their own independent assessment of the Corporation’s future results or operations, cash flows and financial condition.

Run Rate EBITDA guidance related to the HDRD Complex includes various assumptions including a renewable refinery margin of $90/ bbl. The renewable refinery margin is derived from vegetable oil strip pricing for the Corporation’s feedstocks, which are 50% and 40% hedged through 2023 and 2024 respectively, current diesel strip pricing and average BC LCFS credits sale prices over the past 12-months. The renewable refinery margin currently excludes any incremental value from CFR credits.

Run Rate EBITDA guidance related to CFR credits, which is excluded from other guidance, assumes that CFR credits can be sold at an average price of $95 – 100/credit, based on the Corporation’s previously announced forward sales.

Run Rate EBITDA guidance related to the RNG Facility contains various assumptions related to throughput, sales prices, feedstock pricing and operating expenses. Throughput and operating expense assumptions are derived from the facility design. Sales and feedstock pricing is derived from existing and prospective agreements.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Distributable Cash Flow Per Common Share

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) Distributable cash flow $ 9,437 $ 3,940 $ 28,627 $ 3,940 Distributable cash flow per share– basic

and diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.82 $ 0.38

Notes: (1) The comparable periods presented is from the date of incorporation, May 11, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Capital Management Measures

Net Debt

Net debt is defined as bank debt, less cash. Net debt is used by the Corporation to monitor its capital structure and financing requirements. It is also used as a measure of the Corporation’s overall financial strength.

The following table reconciles net debt:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2022 Senior Credit Facility $ 110,143 RNG Credit Facility 15,550 Cash (1,382) Net debt $ 124,311