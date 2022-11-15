Inter Pipeline announces issuance of senior unsecured notes

- $750 million of Notes with a fixed interest rate of 5.76% per annum, payable semi-annually commencing on February 17, 2023, that mature on February 17, 2028; and
- $500 million of Notes with a fixed interest rate of 6.38% per annum, payable semi-annually commencing on February 17, 2023, that mature on February 17, 2033.
The Notes will be senior unsecured debt of Inter Pipeline and will rank equally in right of payment with all other existing and future senior unsecured debt of Inter Pipeline.
The Notes are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation (the “Offering”). The Offering is being made on a best efforts basis through a syndicate of agents, with TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial acting as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners and BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital Inc. also acting as joint bookrunners. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Inter Pipeline will use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay indebtedness under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction, in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.