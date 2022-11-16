Stack Technologies Acquires BOE Report

Stack Technologies Ltd., (“Stack”), the company behind Petro Ninja and StackDX, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the BOE Report from Grobes Media Inc.

The BOE Report was launched in 2013 to be the premiere source for daily oil and gas news, activity, and information. Since inception, the BOE Report’s aim was to make news and basic activity and information both free and accessible across the market: from field operations, to head offices, to retired professionals still passionate about the industry. The BOE Report is the most read, and trusted oil and gas news website in Canada, and one of the most visited sources for oil and gas news in the world. Over 100,000 oil industry professionals visit BOEReport.com monthly.

Stack’s direction for BOE Report is to focus primarily on expanding content, including a greater offering of insightful articles and information. Powered by Stack and Petro Ninja, BOE Report will increasingly connect with key data, presenting it in fulsomely, and with optimal user experience.

In the coming months, existing BOE Report features, including well, land, and M&A activity, will be bolstered through integration with Stack Technologies. Additionally, there will be new features added to the BOE Report to offer even greater insights for industry professionals.

Joining Stack to lead the BOE Report is Dan Rutherford. Dan, formerly of Peters & Co., has spent his career working to bridge the information gap between the investment community (analysts and institutional investors) and the oil, natural gas, and service companies themselves. Josh Groberman, the founder of BOE Report and Grobes Media, will join Stack as an advisor and shareholder.

Stack Technologies Ltd. is a technology company for the modern energy industry. Stack Technologies Ltd. includes Petro Ninja, and StackDX.

StackDX uses artificial intelligence to automate repetitive back-office tasks and easily share land and well data, and documents, both internally and externally.

Petro Ninja is a fast and intuitive web interface for retrieving and working with public oil and gas data. Petro Ninja connects to your StackDX and combines public and proprietary well data through a map interface.