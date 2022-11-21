AltaGas announces CEO succession plan

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as AltaGas’ President and CEO for the past four years,” said Randy Crawford. “I have been fortunate to develop and lead a highly talented and dedicated team to successfully transform the Company into a leading exporter of Canadian LPGs and a high-growth U.S. gas utility,” Mr. Crawford said. “Earlier this year, based on the strong financial and strategic position of the Company, I signaled to the Board that I felt it made sense to start planning my exit to allow for a new leader to build on the Company’s strengths and capitalize on the new opportunities it has, including those associated with the energy transition. One of the defining characteristics of AltaGas over the last four years has been the quality and strength of its leadership team, and I’m very proud of and excited for the team that will lead AltaGas into the future. Most importantly, I want to thank my team and all our approximately 3,000 employees for everything they have accomplished.”
“The past four years have been filled with intentional and impactful moves at AltaGas” said Pentti Karkkainen, Chair of the Board. “Through Randy’s leadership, the Company successfully refocused on two core businesses — both of which are centered on operating long-life infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and durable value for AltaGas’ stakeholders. The Board thanks Randy for the critical role he has played in shaping our strategy and empowering a strong leadership team to execute against it. Our leadership team has made marked changes in how we operate and service our customers with the collective push of our employees driving strong corporate results. We look forward to working with Randy on a successful transition that ensures AltaGas’ long-term success for our stakeholders.”