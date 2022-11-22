New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 22
|Field Operator (8/6 or 7/7, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Nov. 22
|Business Development Executive
|JSG Professional Services ULC
|Edmonton
|Nov. 21
|Safety Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Nov. 21
|Oil & Gas Recruiter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 21
|Temporary Administrative Support
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Nov. 20
|Mechanical Technician
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 20
|Relief Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Nov. 18
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 18
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 18
|4th Class Power Engineer with Gas Plant Experience
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 18
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Nov. 18
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 17
|Administrator, Payroll & Accounting
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Nov. 17
|Mineral Land Analyst
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Nov. 17
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 17
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Nov. 16
|Junior Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 16
|Ironworkers – Journeyman/Experienced
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 16
|Millwrights – Journeymen and 3th/4th Year Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 16
|Senior Mine Engineer
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Nov. 16
|MECHANIC SHOP FOREMAN – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Nov. 16
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 16
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 16
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
