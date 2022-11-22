TC Energy 2022 Investor Day event to be webcast

CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) will host its annual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Members of TC Energy’s senior executive team will provide an update on TC Energy’s operations, recent developments and strategic outlook.
The event will be webcast (audio with slides) beginning at 7:55 a.m. EST (5:55 a.m. MST). Interested parties may participate in the webcast available on TC Energy’s website at 2022 Investor Day — Toronto (tcenergy.com).
A copy of the presentation and the webcast, which will be archived and accessible for replay, will be available on the website.