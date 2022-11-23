Alberta sits on some of the largest oil reserves in the world and its geology also gives the province an advantage in carbon capture utilization and storage. With the federal government establishing 2030 emissions reduction targets of 42% for Canadian oil and gas and 35% for oil sands, the industry needs to take action to reduce Scope 1 emissions. CCUS is an absolutely critical near-to-medium-term technology for emissions reduction, especially for oil sands and the power generation sector. It’s also an area where Canada has leading expertise. Catch our presentations and discussion on CCUS projects and CCUS technology that is currently in successful operation titled- “CCUS- The State of the Industry and the Pathway to Commerciality.”

Speakers

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: The Calgary Petroleum Club, 5 Ave. SW, Devonian Room

Register: https://securegs.com/pjva/order/7267?_ga=2.202832338.273626922.1668697680-804738213.1666305990