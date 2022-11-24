Well of the Week  – First oil well in Manitoba

The time has come for the Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week to resume a focus on the easternmost province in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

A flurry of drilling commenced across the west soon after Imperial Oil drilled Leduc No. 1 in 1947 and pulled the western Canadian oil and gas industry up from the depths of despair brought on by an infamous string of 133 dry holes. Manitoba had to endure another 17 dry holes before 100/07-12-010-28W1/00 discovered the Daly Field in 1951. It took a while to make a discovery in Manitoba, but Daly would be cited in the Geological Atlas of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin as the fourth largest Banff/Bakken Oil Field in the WCSB (Richards et al., 1994).

Well logs for 7-12 were not available so a copy of the logs for the 100/09-12-010-28W1/00 offset are displayed.

The lack of logs for 7-12 might be somewhat offset by the recognition that this well is still producing 70 years later at a cumulative oil production of 285,357.4 bbls as of the of May 2022.

