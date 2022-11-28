Clearview Resources Ltd. Reports Third Quarter Results Of 2022

CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. Specifically, this press release has forward looking information with respect to: the ability to eliminate bank debt and timing for the same; Clearview’s plans for its adjusted funds flow in the future, including with respect to returns to shareholders; Clearview’s objectives and ability to provide liquidity and/or returns to shareholders, including with respect to its evaluation of a substantial issuer bid or payment of special dividends, and timing of the same; the ability to continue to successfully implement the optimization and reactivation program; the disposition of certain non-core, non-operated assets; expected cash provided by continuing operations; future asset retirement obligations; future capital expenditures, including the amount and nature thereof; oil and natural gas prices and demand; expansion and other development trends of the oil and gas industry. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “intend” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future. Statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; the impact on energy demands going forward and the inability of certain entities, including OPEC to agree on crude oil production output constraints; the impact on commodity prices, production and cash flow due to production shut-ins; the impact of regional and/or global health related events on energy demand; global energy policies going forward; our ability to execute our plans as described herein; global energy policies going forward; future exchange rates; future debt levels; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition and the ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital. Although Clearview believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Clearview can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature such information involves inherent risks and uncertainties which could include the possibility that Clearview will not be able to execute some or all of its ongoing programs; risks associated with Clearview’s capital allocation strategy, including the ability to make returns to shareholders; general economic and political conditions in Canada, the U.S. and globally, and in particular, the effect that those conditions have on commodity prices and our access to capital; further fluctuations in the price of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; adverse changes to differentials for crude oil and natural gas produced in Canada as compared to other markets and worsened transportation restrictions. These and additional risk factors are discussed in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Reader Advisory

Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios

Throughout this press release and other materials disclosed by the Company, Clearview uses certain measures and ratios to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of Clearview’s performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze Clearview’s business performance.

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

Adjusted funds flow represents cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating non-cash working capital and decommissioning expenditures. The Company considers this metric as a key measure that demonstrate the ability of the Company’s continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment, to repay debt and return capital to shareholders. Management believes that this measure provides an insightful assessment of the Company’s operations on a continuing basis by eliminating the actual settlements of decommissioning obligations, the timing of which is discretionary. Adjusted funds flow should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company’s performance. Clearview’s determination of adjusted funds flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Clearview also presents adjusted funds flow per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. Please refer to Note 14(d) “Capital Management” in Clearview’s September 30, 2022 interim financial statements for additional disclosure on Adjusted Funds Flow.

Net Debt

Clearview closely monitors its capital structure with a goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet to fund the future growth of the Company. The Company monitors net debt as part of its capital structure. The Company uses net debt (current assets, excluding financial derivatives, less current liabilities, excluding financial derivatives, less convertible debentures to assess financial strength, capacity to finance future development and to assist in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Please refer to Note 14(d) “Capital Management” in Clearview’s September 30, 2022 interim financial statements for additional disclosure on Net Debt.

Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures equals additions to property, plant & equipment and additions to exploration & evaluation assets. Clearview considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of adjusted funds flow used for capital reinvestment. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to capital expenditures is additions to property, plant & equipment and additions to exploration & evaluation assets.

Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures equals capital expenditures plus acquisitions of property, plant & equipment and less dispositions of property, plant & equipment. Clearview uses net capital expenditures to measure its total capital investment compared to the Company’s annual capital budget expenditures. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to net capital expenditures is cash used in investing activities.

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30 2022 Sept. 30 2021 Sept. 30 2022 Sept. 30 2021 Cash used in investing activities 734 288 1,035 799 Changes in non-cash working capital (77) 505 (45) 669 Net capital expenditures 657 793 990 1,468

Cash Finance Costs per boe

Cash finance costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash finance costs by total production volumes sold in the period. Management considers cash finance costs per boe an important measure to evaluate the Company’s cost of debt financing relative to the Company’s corporate netback per boe. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to cash financing costs is finance costs.

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30 2022 Sept. 30 2021 Sept. 30 2022 Sept. 30 2021 Finance costs 293 388 1,070 1,260 Accretion of decommissioning obligations and convertible debentures (191) (154) (590) (407) Cash finance costs 102 234 480 853

Operating Netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is calculated by dividing operating netback by total production volumes sold in the period. Operating netback equals oil and natural gas sales plus processing income, less royalties, transportation expenses and operating expenses. Management considers operating netback per boe an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

Corporate Netback per boe

Corporate netback per boe is calculated as operating netback less general and administrative expenses and finance costs, plus/(minus) realized gains (losses) on financial instruments, minus(plus) other costs (income), plus accretion of decommissioning obligations and convertible debentures divided by total production volumes sold in the period. Management considers corporate netback per boe an important measure to assist management and investors in assessing Clearview’s overall cash profitability.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow per share is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the basic weighted average common shares.

Adjusted funds flow per diluted share is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the diluted weighted average common shares.

Realized sales price – oil is comprised of light crude oil commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company’s oil production.

Realized sales price – ngl is comprised of natural gas liquids commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company’s ngl production.

Realized sales price – natural gas is comprised of natural gas commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company’s natural gas production.

Realized sales price – total is comprised of oil and natural gas sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company’s total production on a boe basis.

Oil and Gas Advisories

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate our performance however, such measures are not reliable indicators of our future performance and future performance may not compare to our performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Specifically, this press release contains the following metrics:

Boe means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. The term “boe” may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6: 1, using a conversion on a 6: 1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

Bbl barrel Boe barrel of oil equivalent Mbbl thousands of barrels Mboe thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent mcf thousand cubic feet MMbtu millions of British thermal units MMcf million cubic feet

