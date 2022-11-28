Source Rock Royalties closes S.E. Saskatchewan light oil royalty acquisition with drill commitment

The GORR Lands are operated by Anova Resources Inc. (“Anova”), and Elevation Oil & Gas Limited (“Elevation”) is partnered with Anova on the GORR Lands. Source Rock has completed several royalty deals with Anova since January 2019. Over this time, Anova has successfully drilled numerous horizontal wells on Source Rock’s royalty lands and has become one of Source Rock’s largest royalty payors. Gross production from the GORR Lands averaged approximately 500 bbl/d of Frobisher light oil in October 2022. In addition, 8 horizontal wells were recently drilled on the GORR Lands, and 4 of these wells began producing over the last two weeks. It is anticipated that the remaining recently drilled horizontal wells will begin producing prior to year-end.

Future development on the GORR Lands will be focused on the Frobisher formation. The Frobisher is a shallow, conventional light oil play that does not require hydraulic fracturing; it is one of the most economic light oil plays in Canada.

Significant Drill Commitment

As part of the purchase of the GORR, Source Rock has received a drill commitment for 15 additional net horizontal wells (each a “Drill Commitment Well”) to be drilled on Source Rock’s royalty lands prior to December 31, 2024 (the “Drill Commitment Deadline”). Source Rock is entitled to $125,000 in damages for each Drill Commitment Well not drilled before the Drill Commitment Deadline.

The Drill Commitment Deadline may be automatically extended as follows:

Upon the first time that the price of the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures Contract (in U.S. Dollars) settles below $70.00 for 30 consecutive days, it shall be extended by 90 days; and

for 30 consecutive days, it shall be extended by 90 days; and Every time thereafter that the price of WTI settles below $70.00 for 30 consecutive days, it shall be extended by an additional 30 days.

President’s Message

We are very pleased to add to our portfolio of light oil royalty lands in S.E. Saskatchewan and to expand our relationship with Anova and Elevation. Anova has consistently executed on its operational plans since 2019 and they have proved to Source Rock that they have the necessary expertise to successfully undertake their drilling plans in S.E. Saskatchewan.

Our royalty acquisition strategy continues to focus on supporting the drilling activity and acquisitions of proven junior and intermediate oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Although robust commodity prices have vastly improved balance sheets, segments of the industry remain capital constrained at a time when rates of return on drilling are very strong and acquisition metrics are attractive. With equity valuations across the Canadian energy industry near all-time lows and the availability of reasonable debt capital for smaller operators being limited, we believe that ‘royalty capital’ is an extremely attractive funding option for exploration and production companies.

Following completion of this acquisition Source Rock has approximately $13 million of working capital ($0.29 per share) to pursue additional royalty acquisitions and partnerships with operators.

Brad Docherty, President & CEO

ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as a financial and technical advisor to Source Rock on the transaction.