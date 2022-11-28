Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables Announce CEO Transition; Name Robert Colcleugh as Interim CEO

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Company also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd., a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”. Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture through future initiatives. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ objective is to become one of the leading Canadian renewable fuel producers. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, utilizing existing proven technologies. Organically, Tidewater Renewables will seek to leverage the existing infrastructure owned by Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. and in-house operational and engineering expertise, regarding the development of the Corporation’s portfolio of greenfield and brownfield capital projects as well as the expansion of the Corporation’s product offerings. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of Tidewater Midstream and/or Tidewater Renewables based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “continue”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “projection”, “outlook” and similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to but not limited to the following: the business outlook of Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables; the generation and creation of value for constituents of Tidewater Midstream and/or constituents of Tidewater Renewables; and the continued execution of the business plans of Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables believe the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of Tidewater Midstream and management of Tidewater Renewables believe to be reasonable, neither Tidewater Midstream nor Tidewater Renewables can assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to assumptions made in this press release, each of Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: the ability to execute on its business plan, general economic and industry trends, regulatory risks, commodity and renewable energy prices; sustained or growing demand for renewable fuels; and other assumptions set forth in each of Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables most recent annual information form available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. However, neither Tidewater Midstream nor Tidewater Renewables is under an obligation (and both expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All the forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

