Source Rock Royalties announces third quarter 2022 financial results

Third Quarter Highlights:
- Quarterly royalty revenue of $1,554,910, an increase of 34% compared to Q3 2021.
- Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1,219,346 ($0.027 per share), an increase of 21% compared to Q3 2021.
- Quarterly funds from operations1 of $1,115,225 ($0.025 per share), an increase of 11% compared to Q3 2021.
- Quarterly royalty production averaged 160 boe/d (92% oil and NGLs), a decrease of 6% compared to Q3 2021.
- Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share, resulting in a payout ratio1 of 60%.
- Achieved an operating netback1 of $82.84 per boe and a corporate netback1 of $75.76 per boe.
- Ended Q3 2022 with a cash balance of $16,283,684 ($0.36 per share), an increase of 5% from June 30, 2022.
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.
Financial and Operational Results
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
FINANCIAL ($)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Royalty revenue
|
1,554,910
|
1,161,759
|
34 %
|
4,986,098
|
3,014,804
|
65 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
1,219,346
|
1,007,864
|
21 %
|
4,337,001
|
2,692,491
|
61 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.027
|
0.034
|
-21 %
|
0.105
|
0.092
|
14 %
|
Funds from operations(1)
|
1,115,225
|
1,007,864
|
11 %
|
3,717,266
|
2,683,538
|
39 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.025
|
0.034
|
-26 %
|
0.090
|
0.091
|
-1 %
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
446,890
|
83,480
|
435 %
|
1,998,607
|
(394,573)
|
–
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.010
|
0.003
|
233 %
|
0.048
|
(0.013)
|
–
|
Per share (diluted)
|
0.010
|
0.003
|
233 %
|
0.047
|
(0.013)
|
–
|
Dividends Paid
|
673,449
|
440,307
|
53 %
|
1,790,336(2)
|
1,025,576
|
75 %
|
Per share
|
0.015
|
0.015
|
–
|
0.045
|
0.035
|
29 %
|
Payout ratio
|
60 %
|
44 %
|
36 %
|
48 %
|
38 %
|
26 %
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
16,283,684
|
961,218
|
1,594 %
|
16,283,684
|
961,218
|
1,594 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.36
|
0.03
|
1,100 %
|
0.36
|
0.03
|
1,100 %
|
Average shares outstanding (basic)
|
44,896,645
|
29,548,945
|
52 %
|
41,484,986
|
29,374,638
|
41 %
|
Shares outstanding (end of period)
|
44,896,645
|
29,562,559
|
52 %
|
44,896,645
|
29,562,559
|
52 %
|
OPERATING
|
Average daily production (boe/d)
|
160
|
170
|
-6 %
|
165
|
159
|
4 %
|
Percentage oil & NGLs
|
92 %
|
94 %
|
-2 %
|
92 %
|
95 %
|
-3 %
|
Average price realizations ($/boe)
|
105.69
|
74.18
|
42 %
|
111.00
|
69.36
|
60 %
|
Operating Netback ($/boe)(1)
|
82.84
|
64.44
|
29 %
|
96.28
|
61.80
|
56 %
|
Corporate Netback ($/boe)(1)
|
75.76
|
64.44
|
18 %
|
82.52
|
61.82
|
33 %
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.
|
(2)
|
$443,438 of this amount was paid in the form of a “return of capital”.