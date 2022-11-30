Bird River announces cancellation of outstanding stock options and corporate update

WINNIPEG, MB – Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the “Company” or “Bird River“), announces that the Board of Directors passed a resolution to cancel 1,250,000 options (“Options“) to purchase common shares (“Common Shares“) of the Company which were previously granted to employees, advisors and consultants of the Company, effective November 7, 2022.
Bird River is pleased to report that its planned transaction with Faraday Energy Inc. (“Faraday”) a hydroelectric power producer is progressing very well. Faraday is currently awaiting the completion of the audit of its financial statements for the year-end January 31, 2022. Faraday’s Founder & CEO Mr. Martin Dallaire has kept Bird River’s management updated on a regular basis about Faraday’s operations. The power plants are performing well and have recently received their yearly indexed price increase for 2023 from Hydro-Quebec.