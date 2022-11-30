Bird River announces cancellation of outstanding stock options and corporate update

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the renewable energy sector and resource exploration activities. The company holds a net royalty smelter (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border.

About Faraday Energy Inc.

Faraday Energy Inc. is a private Quebec corporation which owns two subsidiaries, Hydro-Abitibi Inc. and Renewable Energy Abitibi Inc. The Subsidiaries operate two hydro-electric power plants, Centrale Hydro-Électrique La Sarre 1 (1,050 KWh) and Centrale Hydro-Électrique La Sarre 2. The Power Plants have a combined output of approximately 1,850 KWh, and are located on the La Sarre River, approximately 75 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and 700 km north of Toronto, Ontario.

For further information, contact:

Bird River Resources Inc. Faraday Energy Inc. Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director Martin Dallaire, CEO & Director Tel: 1-877-587-0777 Tel: 1-819-763-6663 Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com email: martin@hydroabitibi.com

