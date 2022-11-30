Enbridge appoints Pamela L. Carter as Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2023

Ms. Carter has served as a director of the Enbridge Board since 2017 and with a predecessor company since 2007. Most recently she has served as Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee of the Board, member of the Sustainability and Safety & Reliability Committees and as a former Chair of the Governance Committee.

“Pamela brings continuity as a long serving Enbridge director and a commitment to Enbridge and its shareholders. Enbridge has benefitted from her broad experience including as a business leader in industrial, technology and infrastructure companies, her sound judgment and commitment to good governance,” said Mr. Ebel.

Ms. Carter is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and served as a director of railway company CSX Corporation.

Ms. Carter was President of Cummins Distribution Business from 2008 until her retirement in 2015. Ms. Carter joined Cummins Inc. in 1997 and prior thereto, she served as the Attorney General for the State of Indiana and was the first African American woman to be elected state attorney general in the U.S.

Ms. Carter holds a BA (Bachelor of Arts) from the University of Detroit, MSW (Master of Social Work) from the University of Michigan, J.D. (Doctor of Jurisprudence) from McKinney School of Law, Indiana University, and attended the Harvard Kennedy School in Public Administration for Senior Executives in State Government.

Ms. Carter received a 2018 Sandra Day O’Connor Board Excellence Award honoring her for her demonstrated commitment to board excellence and diversity. She also received an award as one of the top 100 board members from NACD in 2018 and top 25 directors from Black Enterprise, 2018. Ms. Carter was named by Savoy Magazine as one of the 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. Her full biography is available here (link).