Learn how Specialized Desanders connected with its niche target audience and improved its digital marketing strategy

Specialized Desanders Inc., headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is a leading oilfield equipment company that specializes in engineering, assembling, distributing, and servicing patented, high-pressure equipment that efficiently removes sand and other solids during the well flowback and production process.

The Challenge:

Specialized Desanders targets a very niche segment of the oil & gas market; because of this, they have historically spent a lot of time finding effective ways to reach their target market. In the past, they often relied on more traditional marketing methods such as networking, trade shows and events. While these methods can be effective, they are time-consuming and tend to be rather expensive when compared to digital marketing approaches.

Beyond trouble accessing their target market, Specialized Desanders was also unable to track the ROI of their marketing efforts and were rarely able to attribute a sale to a specific campaign. This meant they had no way to determine which campaigns were driving the most sales leads and should be continued. They aren’t alone in this struggle, 50% of B2B marketing executives find it difficult to attribute marketing activity directly to revenue results as a means to justify budgets. (CMO.com, 2015).

Specialized Desanders knew that in order to remain competitive, they needed to begin using more innovative marketing techniques and tools that would connect them with their target market and track their successes.

The Solution:

Specialized Desanders decided to invest in ActiveConversion, a powerful conversion tool supported by a team of expert B2B digital marketers. They knew that conversion software alone wouldn’t have a dramatic impact on their results. They needed to attract visitors to their website, keep them engaged, and ideally convert them into leads. But, this was a new domain for them and they needed some guidance on how to best harness the power of digital marketing.

One of the reasons Specialized Desanders selected ActiveConversion as their solution is

because they provide each client with a dedicated digital marketing specialist that can provide advice and support on sales and marketing initiatives.

Targeting A Niche Audience:

One particularly effective channel that Specialized Desanders found was through a niche industry publication that fit the audience they were looking to market and advertise to.

ActiveConversion has partnered with publications to give advertisers actionable insight into the leads that interact with their brand through AdCONNECT.

Using the integration, Specialized Desanders could see who clicked on their banner ads or read their content and then what actions they took after the fact that showed further purchase intent. The exciting thing about this identification is that it doesn’t require the lead to fill out a form on their site.

Conclusion:

ActiveConversion has become Specialized Desanders outsourced marketing operations team focused on directly growing their sales pipeline – so their team can do what they do best – present and close deals, all at a fraction of the cost of hiring.

ActiveConversion focuses on the key activities necessary to ensure sales success from your marketing; this includes both managing the software platform to ensure effective lead follow up and assignment to sales teams as well as actively managing the digital marketing needed to generate those leads.

With ActiveConversion, Specialized Desanders has been able to diversify their marketing strategy, engage new leads, and visualize the ROI of their campaigns. Through AdCONNECT, They have been able to connect with their niche target audience and find new prospects. As they continue to grow their presence across North America, ActiveConversion will give Specialized Desanders the edge they need to stay one step ahead of their competition.

ActiveConversion is home to leading digital marketing and advertising expertise who have helped hundreds of energy and industrial companies reach their goals. Find out more here: http://activeconversion.com/managed-services/