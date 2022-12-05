Now’s the perfect time to advertise on the BOE Report

Throughout the pandemic, working digitally and remotely has become the new norm, and decision makers aren’t always working down the street anymore. Advertising online has become increasingly valuable for companies.

The oil and gas industry has now recovered, and we are seeing oil and natural gas prices stabilize at very economic levels. Now’s the perfect time to have your message heard and get ahead of your competitors before 2023 budgets are set.

Over 1,500,000 users (primarily in Canada) visited the BOE Report in 2021. During tumultuous times for the industry, the BOE Report has been the trusted go-to source for news, commodity pricing, and oil and gas information. Many E&P and service companies use the site every day to stay in the loop with what is happening in the industry.

Banner advertisements and sponsored announcements are available and are great tools to get your message out to the Canadian oil & gas industry.

More information can be found on the BOE Report Advertising Page.