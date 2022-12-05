Pulse Oil Corp. announces AER approval for Bigoray EOR

Vancouver, British Columbia – Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PUL) is pleased to announce that the Company has received Final Approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator (“AER”) to move forward with the Company’s Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) project, located in Alberta.
Pulse is also happy to announce that the final facility construction and commissioning operations are completed at Bigoray with the solvent injection about to be initiated into Pulse’s two Nisku Pinnacle Reefs. At the time of this announcement, Pulse estimates that solvent injection will start on or about December 7, 2022.
Pulse’s CEO, Garth Johnson commented “Receiving Alberta Energy Regulator Final Approval for our EOR program is a significant hurdle to have cleared, one of the final steps remaining before we can begin actual injection into our reservoirs.”