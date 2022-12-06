New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 5
|Plant Operator (6-8 month contract)
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek / Fort St John
|Dec. 5
|Production Engineer
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Dec. 5
|Senior Facilities Engineer
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Dec. 5
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|La Glace
|Dec. 4
|ACCOUNTS PAYABLE TEAM LEAD – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Dec. 4
|MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Dec. 1
|Millwrights – Journeyman & Experienced
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 1
|Local Field Operator (5/2 Shift)
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek / Gordondale / Spirit River
|Dec. 1
|Local Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Dec. 1
|E&I Planner
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Nov. 30
|Crew Foreman
|Strike Group
|Drayton Valley
|Nov. 30
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Drayton Valley
|Nov. 30
|Well Testers – Experienced
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 30
|Expeditor
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
