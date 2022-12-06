Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares December 2022 common share dividend

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the December 2022 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1615 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7425. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.
Subject to approval of future common share dividends by the Board of Directors, Pembina intends to move from its current practice of paying monthly dividends to a quarterly common share dividend payment, following the monthly December 2022 dividend. Quarterly dividend payments are expected to be made on the last business day of March, June, September and December to shareholders of record on the 15th day of the corresponding month, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors. Should the record date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the record date will be the next succeeding business day following the weekend or statutory holiday. Subject to approval by the Board of Directors, the first quarterly dividend is expected to be paid in March 2023.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable infrastructure solutions which connect producers and consumers of energy across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit pembina.com.
Purpose of Pembina:
To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:
- Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;
- Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;
- Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and inclusive work culture; and
- Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.
Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.
Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.