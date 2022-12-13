2023 SPE Canadian Educational Foundation (SPECEF) Scholarships are now open!

This year, the Society of Petroleum Engineers Canadian Educational Foundation (SPECEF) will be awarding several scholarships to highly qualified students across the country pursuing an engineering degree or diploma with intentions to enter the Energy Industry upon graduation. These scholarships are open to students studying at all institutions in Canada.

This year’s deadline for applications is January 15, 2023.

Scholarship Awards range from $3,500-$5,500 each under three categories:

General Scholarship

Hanson Leadership Award

Stephan V. Benediktson Scholarship

SUBMISSION FORMAT:

Scholarship applications will be submitted online. For more information about our scholarships and to submit applications, please visit our website: www.specef.org/scholarships.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS AND ELIGIBILITY:

Scholarship recipients will be selected by a committee through a competitive process. Students submitting applications for scholarships must meet the following requirements:

General Scholarship / B. Hanson Leadership Award: Be enrolled full-time in any diploma or degree program with interest in entering the Energy industry ( note: programs outside of engineering and graduate level programs DO qualify ). Be an SPE Student Member at the time of your application. If you are not a member, you can easily join for free HERE, courtesy of Chevron. Hold satisfactory academic standing (as determined by the SPECEF Scholarship Committee). Extra-curricular activities through SPE, university, and community or other volunteer work. Applicants are not required to be a Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident to apply or receive a scholarship. However, they cannot be a citizen from a U.S.-sanctioned country. The list of sanctioned countries can be found here.

Stephan V. Benediktson Scholarship: Applicants must be a Canadian Citizen in their third year of pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at a Canadian or U.S. University. Be an SPE Student Member at the time of your application. If you are not a member, you can easily join for free HERE, courtesy of Chevron. Hold satisfactory academic standing (as determined by the SPECEF Scholarship Committee). Extra-curricular activities through SPE, university and community or other volunteer work.



If you have questions about SPECEF or the scholarship application process, please contact:

Rachel Osterman | Events and Marketing Coordinator, Calgary Section/SPECEF

Society of Petroleum Engineers | Phone: +1 (403) 930-5459 | Email: rosterman@spe.org