Greenfire Resources Inc. and M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. announce US$950 million business combination

Greenfire is currently an intermediate sized and low-cost oil sands producer focused on responsible energy development in Canada, with its registered office located in Calgary, Alberta. Greenfire remains an operationally focused company with an emphasis on an entrepreneurial environment and employee ownership. Greenfire continues to see a range of attractive investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector in Canada.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “MBSC” organized by the founders and senior executives of M3 Partners, LP and Brigade Capital Management, LP for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Advisors

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and Felesky Flynn LLP are acting as counsel to Greenfire. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are acting as counsel to MBSC. BDO LLP serves as MBSC’s auditor.

Oil and Gas Terms

This press release uses the term tier one SAGD reservoir to describe the bitumen reservoirs that Greenfire has an interest in. The term tier one SAGD reservoir refers to SAGD reservoirs that have no top gas, bottom water or lean zones, commonly referred to as “thief zones”. Thief zones provide an unwanted outlet for steam and reservoir pressure. Thief zones require costly downhole pumps and recurring pump replacements to achieve targeted production rates, leading to higher capital and operating expenditures. Tier one wells flow to surface with natural lift; not requiring downhole pumps or gas lift.

