Canada’s weekly rig count at 199

Canada averaged 199 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 12% in Saskatchewan, 9% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, Stampede Drilling with 7%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.