Prairie Provident Resources Announces Management Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick R. McDonald, who has served as Chairman of the Company since March 2011 and continues in that role, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McDonald succeeds R. Anthony Berthelet, who previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

Mr. McDonald has 40 years of experience in North American upstream and midstream operations and has founded, financed and managed public and private E&P companies. Since 2003, he has been Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Carbon Energy Corporation, a company which he founded and which operates upstream and midstream assets in the Ventura Basin of California. Mr. McDonald is a Certified Petroleum Geologist and is a member of the American Association of the Petroleum Geologists and of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists.